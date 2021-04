If you missed the live performances that were part of the Esplanade's 16th edition of A Date With Friends, you can catch some of them online. The annual series of concerts celebrates vintage pop music of yesteryear.

The shows that are available online until April 11 include The Young Ones, a gig by Dimension5 and The Phantoms' Winston Koh that pays tribute to the music of British act Cliff Richard And The Shadows. The band influenced many musicians here in the 1960s.