Music Picks: Lady Gaga’s concert film, DJ set by SG Lewis and Suara / Oro Rua Sifa show

Gaga Chromatica Ball
Available on HBO Go and HBO from May 26, 117 minutes
Lady Gaga’s new concert film – which she directed and produced – was shot at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, in front of 52,000 fans in 2022.
The show was part of the Grammy and Oscar winner’s Chromatica Ball Tour, where each concert was divided into a prelude, four acts and a finale. The tour was named after her sixth album, Chromatica (2020).
Judging from the trailer, the show looks set to be a larger-than-life and explosive affair, with costume changes, pyrotechnics and multi-camera views that give a close-up look at the well-oiled choreography from the American pop star and her posse of dancers. One would expect nothing less from Mother Monster.
The set list includes signature Gaga tunes such as Poker Face from her 2008 debut album The Fame; Bad Romance from The Fame Monster (2009); Shallow from A Star Is Born (2018), the critically and commercially successful musical film that she stars in; and Rain On Me, her duet with Ariana Grande from Chromatica.
Collective Minds presents SG Lewis – DJ Set
The last few years have been quite eventful for British producer, songwriter and DJ SG Lewis.
His debut album, Times, topped the UK dance charts in 2021. In the same year, his remix of Bee Gees’ 1978 disco hit More Than A Woman went viral on TikTok, and he worked with British singer-songwriter Elton John on the latter’s The Lockdown Sessions album.
He released sophomore album, AudioLust & HigherLove, in 2023, and has collaborated with multiple artistes, ranging from British pop star Dua Lipa to Swedish singer Tove Lo.
The show will also feature a set by Australian producer and DJ Luke Alessi.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: May 24, 10pm
Admission: $88 from str.sg/awPw
Suara / Oro Rua
Home-grown music producer Safuan Johari has assembled a stellar cast – singer-songwriter weish, pop-soul singer Aisyah Aziz, opera singer Felicia Teo Kaixin and gamelan musician Rosemainy Buang – for his latest show.
Commissioned by the Singapore International Festival of Arts 2024, it is a collaboration with Maori choreographer Eddie Elliott. Suara is the Malay word for “voice”, while Oro Rua is the Maori term for “to resonate”.
The performance, rooted in the indigenous music of the Malay archipelago as well as the Maori chanted song-poetry known as moteatea, imagines the voices left behind in a post-apocalyptic world without humans.
Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre, 8 Raffles Avenue
MRT: Esplanade
When: May 24 and 25, 8pm; May 26, 3pm
Admission: $38, $58 and $78, go to str.sg/km35