Music Picks: Lady Gaga’s concert film, DJ set by SG Lewis and Suara / Oro Rua Sifa show

Gaga Chromatica Ball

Available on HBO Go and HBO from May 26, 117 minutes

Lady Gaga’s new concert film – which she directed and produced – was shot at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, in front of 52,000 fans in 2022.

The show was part of the Grammy and Oscar winner’s Chromatica Ball Tour, where each concert was divided into a prelude, four acts and a finale. The tour was named after her sixth album, Chromatica (2020).

Judging from the trailer, the show looks set to be a larger-than-life and explosive affair, with costume changes, pyrotechnics and multi-camera views that give a close-up look at the well-oiled choreography from the American pop star and her posse of dancers. One would expect nothing less from Mother Monster.