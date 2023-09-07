Music Picks: Kit Chan at Sands Theatre, Music Matters Live, Esplanade’s Cipta Cita concerts

Little Things – Kit Chan 30th Anniversary Concert

Home-grown star Kit Chan is celebrating her 30th anniversary as a singer with a three-night concert at Marina Bay Sands.

The artiste behind Mandopop hits such as Liking You (1996) and Heartache (1994) has a new song to mark the career milestone too: May Love Stay Strong was released in June.

She has also said she will perform the new rendition of one of her best-known songs, Home, a perennial National Day favourite among Singaporeans.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Friday to Sunday, 8pm

Admission: $93 to $253 via Marina Bay Sands’ website (str.sg/iiJF) and Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

