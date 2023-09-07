Music Picks: Kit Chan at Sands Theatre, Music Matters Live, Esplanade’s Cipta Cita concerts

Little Things – Kit Chan 30th Anniversary Concert
Home-grown star Kit Chan is celebrating her 30th anniversary as a singer with a three-night concert at Marina Bay Sands.
The artiste behind Mandopop hits such as Liking You (1996) and Heartache (1994) has a new song to mark the career milestone too: May Love Stay Strong was released in June.
She has also said she will perform the new rendition of one of her best-known songs, Home, a perennial National Day favourite among Singaporeans.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Friday to Sunday, 8pm
Admission: $93 to $253 via Marina Bay Sands’ website (str.sg/iiJF) and Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
Music Matters Live 2023
A free six-night music festival that is part of the All That Matters entertainment industry conference, Music Matters Live 2023 features 35 artistes from around the world.
These include home-grown names such as singers Benjamin Kheng, Nathan Hartono and Sezairi, as well as rapper J.M3 and singer-songwriter Rene.
Other acts include South Korean DJ-singer-songwriter Shau, Chinese hip-hop artiste thomeboydontkill, New Zealand singer-songwriter Paige and indie singer Fulana, who is based in Saudi Arabia.
The concerts will take place at venues in Clarke Quay and *Scape The Ground Theatre.
Where: Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road, and *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link
MRT: Clarke Quay/Fort Canning/Somerset
When: Friday to next Wednesday, various times
Admission: Free
Info: For the complete line-up and details, go to musicmatterslive.asia
Cipta Cita
The Esplanade’s Cipta Cita series, which celebrates the Malay language and is held in conjunction with Bulan Bahasa (Malay Language Month), includes several free music performances by Singaporean, Malaysian and Indonesian acts.
Home-grown singer-songwriter Art Fazil curates two shows that feature up-and-coming names in the Malay music scene – pop/R&B singer Rahmat Damansari, folk-punk singer Ash SeniPunk as well as singer-songwriters Tentang Langit and Diana Saad.
These will take place at the Esplanade Concourse on Friday and Saturday.
Loosely translated as “inspiring creativity”, Cipta Cita also includes gigs at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade by Malaysian indie band Spooky Wet Dreams on Friday, Indonesian indie band rumahsakit on Saturday and Singaporean act Space Walk on Sunday.
Where: Esplanade Concourse and DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Friday to Sunday, various times
Admission: Free
Info: For full programme details, go to bit.ly/45wtwmB