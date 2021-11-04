Music Picks: Just Vocal Band anniversary concert, Call Me By Fire finale

1. Just Vocal Band's 10th anniversary concert

Formed in 2011, Taiwan-based group Just Vocal Band celebrated their 10th anniversary with an online concert on Sunday (Oct 31).

During the show, the group, comprising members Lao-tai, Ching-hua, A-sen, Chih-wei, Lily and Hsuan-min, performed several songs, including the Hokkien number Bravery, originally by Taiwanese rock band Mayday, and If You Love Me, Raise Your Hand, originally by Hong Kong singer Karen Mok.

2. Call Me By Fire finale



Hong Kong musician Jordan Chan performing during the finale of the Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire. PHOTO: CHINA HUNAN TV OFFICIAL CHANNEL / YOUTUBE



Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire, which features experienced male celebrities competing to form a 17-member performance group, has kept audiences hooked to their screens for months with its mix of nostalgia and camaraderie.

It finished on a high note on Friday (Oct 29), when the band members were revealed to be Hong Kong actor-musicians Jordan Chan, Julian Cheung, Michael Tse and Paul Wong; Taiwanese singer Terry Lin, actor Jerry Yan and rapper MC Hotdog; Chinese stars Vincent Zhao, Max Zhang, Kido Gao, Pax Congo, Gai, Zhang Qi, Leon Zhang, Liu Jia; as well as Korean-American singer Lee Seung-hyun and American rapper MC Jin.

The finale featured many exciting group performances, such as the sultry number My Boo, originally by Chinese singer Jackson Yee, and the rousing anthem Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies, by Hong Kong rock band Beyond.

3 stars

Pop

Veni Vidi Vici

Tri.be



Members of South Korean girl group Tri.be. PHOTO: TRI.BE / FACEBOOK



Having debuted in February, seven-member South Korean girl group Tri.be -comprising Songsun, Kelly, Jinha, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire - are certainly aiming high. Their name combines "tri" - short for "triangle", a symbol of perfection - and the word "be". Taken together, it means "perfect existence" or "perfect being".

Alas, their first mini album Veni Vidi Vici - a Latin phrase which means "I came, I saw, I conquered" - is not perfect. While the septet show potential, it seems they are not yet punching above their weight on some numbers.

For example, dance track Doom Doom Ta has a repetitive structure. The uninspired dance moves in the music video come across as boring and tired too.

Also, the Middle Eastern-influenced Rub-a-dum has so many registers that it is hard for a listener to keep up with it.

The stronger tracks are the exuberant lead single Would You Run, and the reggaeton-inspired numbers Lobo and Got Your Back. True, dedicated to the group's fans, is a sweet R&B track too.