Music Picks: & Juliet musical, performances by P1Harmony, Jeremy Monteiro & His Quintessential Quintet

& Juliet
Broadway’s Tony-nominated musical & Juliet is coming to Singapore for the first time next weekend.
The 2019 coming-of-age jukebox musical is a hilarious and witty reimagining of Romeo And Juliet, Shakespeare’s greatest love story.
It asks what would happen if Juliet did not kill herself and instead chose her own fate. The result is a story of the famous character taking control of her own destiny and embarking on a journey of self-discovery.
The production features an addictive playlist of pop anthems by Swedish record producer Max Martin, such as Baby One More Time (1998), Since U Been Gone (2004) and Roar (2013), which promises to get audiences dancing along.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Sept 21 to Oct 15; Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm, Saturdays, 2 and 8pm, Sundays, 1 and 6.30pm
Admission: $68 to $238 via Marina Bay Sands (str.sg/io2H) and Sistic (str.sg/io2V). The Straits Times readers can get a 15 per cent discount at this link (str.sg/iTav)
P1Harmony Live Tour (P1ustage H:P1oneer) In Singapore
South Korean boy band P1Harmony will be putting on their maiden performance in Singapore on Sunday.
The six-member group – whose members are Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob – released their first extended play album, Disharmony: Stand Out, in October 2020, with the lead single Siren.
They then followed up with Disharmony: Break Out in 2021, It contained their single Scared, which has been played more than eight million times on Spotify.
In 2022, they completed their first concert tour in the United States, with all 11 dates selling out in less than 30 minutes.
They also won the Emerging Artist Award at the Hanteo Music Awards that year, together with fellow South Korean boy band Epex.
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: Sunday, 7pm
Admission: $168 to $368 via Ticketmaster(go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Jeremy Monteiro & His Quintessential Quintet
Next Friday, two virtuosic jazz performances will be put on by Jeremy Monteiro, billed as Singapore’s King of Swing, and five other performers which make up his esteemed Quintessential Quintet.
These performers include trumpeter Alex Sipiagin, saxophonist Mark Kiripart Chartsayam, bassist Tae Sirirat Pliansanthia, drummer Hong Chanutr Techatana-nan and vocalist Melissa Tham.
Together, they will captivate audiences with their complex harmonies and ad-libs. Expect songs such as Life Goes On (2006), This I Dig Of You (1960) and I’m Glad There Is You (1941).
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: Sept 22, 7.30 and 9.45pm
Admission: $48 to $68 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)