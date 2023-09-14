Music Picks: & Juliet musical, performances by P1Harmony, Jeremy Monteiro & His Quintessential Quintet

& Juliet

Broadway’s Tony-nominated musical & Juliet is coming to Singapore for the first time next weekend.

The 2019 coming-of-age jukebox musical is a hilarious and witty reimagining of Romeo And Juliet, Shakespeare’s greatest love story.

It asks what would happen if Juliet did not kill herself and instead chose her own fate. The result is a story of the famous character taking control of her own destiny and embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

The production features an addictive playlist of pop anthems by Swedish record producer Max Martin, such as Baby One More Time (1998), Since U Been Gone (2004) and Roar (2013), which promises to get audiences dancing along.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Sept 21 to Oct 15; Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm, Saturdays, 2 and 8pm, Sundays, 1 and 6.30pm

Admission: $68 to $238 via Marina Bay Sands (str.sg/io2H) and Sistic (str.sg/io2V). The Straits Times readers can get a 15 per cent discount at this link (str.sg/iTav)

P1Harmony Live Tour (P1ustage H:P1oneer) In Singapore