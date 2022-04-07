Music Picks: Joe Mok concert recording, The City Of Musicals variety show

Friendship Forever: Joe Mok In Concert

In 2019, Hong Kong singer Joe Mok, known for his nostalgic love songs, held a concert at Hong Kong's Sha Tin Town Hall. A recording of the show has now been uploaded on WSM Music HK's YouTube channel in two parts.

During the show, Mok performed soothing covers of classics such as An Ocean Apart and Just Like Your Tenderness.

He also had several guest singers, such as Hong Kong singer Elaine Ho, who charmed with the ballad Loving You Is Wrong Of My Life; and radio show host Gary Ngan, who belted out a cover of the Mandarin song, I'm Just A Little Bird, originally by Taiwanese singer Chao Chuan.

The concert can be viewed on YouTube (part one and part two).

The City Of Musicals

This new 10-episode competition variety show from China aims to introduce musicals and their songs to general audiences. It features show-tunes from both international and domestic musicals.

A winner will emerge from among 32 singers - both veterans and newbies - through a series of performances.The first episode premiered on the YouTube channel of SMG Shanghai TV on March 12. In this episode, actor Shawn Zheng and actress Guo Yaorong performed the famous duet, The Phantom Of The Opera, from the 1986 stage musical by English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Chinese actor Zhao Chaofan and Thai singer Mimi Lee did a Chinese rendition of Rewrite The Stars from American musical movie The Greatest Showman (2017).