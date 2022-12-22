Music Picks: Jackson Wang, Music Day Out! 2022 and RATA: new grounds, new sounds

Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang's Singapore concert is part of his first solo global tour. PHOTO: AEG PRESENTS
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

Jackson Wang Magic Man World Tour 2022 Singapore

The last time Hong Kong-born singer and rapper Jackson Wang visited Singapore in August, he caused a stir among fans who trailed him all over the island. He was here to launch a pop-up for his streetwear label, host a show at nightclub Marquee, and shoot a series of travel vlogs as part of a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board.

The popular member of K-pop boy band GOT7 is back, this time for a full concert on Friday. The Singapore show is part of his first solo global jaunt, the Magic Man world tour, which includes stops in other cities such as Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, London and Paris.

The tour is named after his second solo album. Released in September, the album was an international hit, peaking at No. 15 on the American Billboard charts and No. 5 on the Korean charts.

Wang’s concert will feature an opening act by French-Chinese singer-songwriter Laurie.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old will make an appearance at an after-party at Marina Bay Sands’ rooftop Infinity Pool. Tickets to the pool party, which kicks off at 10pm, start at $388 and are available via bit.ly/3PR5SKv

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Dec 23, 7.30pm
Admission: Tickets from $238 via Ticketmaster (go to bit.ly/3HRjeV6 or call 3158-8588), The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and SingPost outlets

Music Day Out! 2022

Singaporean shoegaze quintet motifs are one of the 24 acts performing at the Music Day Out! 2022 concerts at *Scape. PHOTO: motifs

Music event Music Day Out!, which kicked off on Wednesday and runs till Friday, features an extensive line-up of mostly home-grown acts from the local alternative music scene.

The 24 bands performing include budding names such as shoegaze quintet motifs, which have been building a buzz through performances at music festivals like Baybeats. They released their debut album, Remember A Stranger, in early November.

Other acts include doom metal quartet Marijannah, who recently completed an Australian tour; singer-songwriter Chloe Ho, whose 2019 song Here’s To Coming Out racked up more than two million streams on Spotify; and indie rock band Cashew Chemists, who are making a comeback with a new line-up.

Also taking the stage is Malaysian indie rock band Midnight Fusic, whose show is part of their current tour.

The event also includes consultations and panel discussions featuring music industry practitioners.

Where: *SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link, 02-15 and *Scape The Ground Theatre, Level 2
MRT: Somerset
When: Till Friday, various timings
Admission: Free and ticketed performances from $10. Go to bit.ly/3WmBqdS
Info: www.scape.sg/venue/comma-music-day-out

RATA: new grounds, new sounds

Singaporean experimental music group RATA Orkestra features (from left) weish, Rizman Putra, Safuan Johari, Brandon Tay, Cheryl Ong, Andy Chia and Azrin Abdullah. PHOTO: ESPLANADE

RATA: new grounds, new sounds is a series of audiovisual experimental music performances helmed by Singaporean electronic music artiste Safuan Johari. Rata means flat or even in Malay.

It features debut gigs by RATA Orkestra which, besides Safuan, includes a diverse cast of acclaimed musicians and artistes such as singers weish and Rizman Putra, percussionist Cheryl Ong, oud player Azrin Abdullah, dizi player and electronic musician and singer Andy Chia, as well as Indonesian guest singer Nova Ruth.

The peformances include visuals by multimedia artist Brandon Tay and are part of In New Light – A Season of Commissions, which celebrates the Esplanade’s 20th anniversary.

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre, Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Dec 29 to 31, 7.30pm
Admission: Tickets from $30.40, go to www.esplanade.com/rata

