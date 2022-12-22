Music Picks: Jackson Wang, Music Day Out! 2022 and RATA: new grounds, new sounds

Jackson Wang Magic Man World Tour 2022 Singapore

The last time Hong Kong-born singer and rapper Jackson Wang visited Singapore in August, he caused a stir among fans who trailed him all over the island. He was here to launch a pop-up for his streetwear label, host a show at nightclub Marquee, and shoot a series of travel vlogs as part of a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board.

The popular member of K-pop boy band GOT7 is back, this time for a full concert on Friday. The Singapore show is part of his first solo global jaunt, the Magic Man world tour, which includes stops in other cities such as Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, London and Paris.

The tour is named after his second solo album. Released in September, the album was an international hit, peaking at No. 15 on the American Billboard charts and No. 5 on the Korean charts.

Wang’s concert will feature an opening act by French-Chinese singer-songwriter Laurie.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old will make an appearance at an after-party at Marina Bay Sands’ rooftop Infinity Pool. Tickets to the pool party, which kicks off at 10pm, start at $388 and are available via bit.ly/3PR5SKv

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Dec 23, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets from $238 via Ticketmaster (go to bit.ly/3HRjeV6 or call 3158-8588), The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and SingPost outlets

