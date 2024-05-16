Music Picks: Gigs by Tarcy Su, Pradeep Kumar, and Ricky Montgomery and Hongjoin at Block A

Tarcy Su Flower Of Life Live In Singapore

It might surprise some to know that Tarcy Su has never held a large-scale ticketed concert in Singapore in her career which spans more than three decades. After all, the Taiwanese singer is known for many earworms of the 1990s, such as Lemon Tree (1996), Duck (1996) and The Fool (1997).

After performing here in gigs with other singers in 2017 and 2018, the 53-year-old will finally put on her long-awaited solo show on June 1.

Her Flower Of Life tour kicked off in 2020 in Taipei to celebrate her 30 years in show business and has also made a stop in Kaohsiung, before being halted by the pandemic. Her Singapore stop will be the first outside her native Taiwan.

Su, who is known for her sweet voice, said in a press statement: “We are finally here together. Age holds no sway tonight. Open your hearts, everyone – reconnect with your younger selves or simply enjoy the moment.”

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: June 1, 7pm

Admission: $108 to $238 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

Parandhu Pogindren With Pradeep Kumar