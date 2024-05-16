Music Picks: Gigs by Tarcy Su, Pradeep Kumar, and Ricky Montgomery and Hongjoin at Block A

Tarcy Su Flower Of Life Live In Singapore
It might surprise some to know that Tarcy Su has never held a large-scale ticketed concert in Singapore in her career which spans more than three decades. After all, the Taiwanese singer is known for many earworms of the 1990s, such as Lemon Tree (1996), Duck (1996) and The Fool (1997).
After performing here in gigs with other singers in 2017 and 2018, the 53-year-old will finally put on her long-awaited solo show on June 1.
Her Flower Of Life tour kicked off in 2020 in Taipei to celebrate her 30 years in show business and has also made a stop in Kaohsiung, before being halted by the pandemic. Her Singapore stop will be the first outside her native Taiwan.
Su, who is known for her sweet voice, said in a press statement: “We are finally here together. Age holds no sway tonight. Open your hearts, everyone – reconnect with your younger selves or simply enjoy the moment.”
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: June 1, 7pm
Admission: $108 to $238 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Parandhu Pogindren With Pradeep Kumar
Indian playback singer Pradeep Kumar, known for his soulful renditions and soothing vocals, will be holding his first concert in Singapore on May 22. Playback singers record songs for use in films, which actors can lip-sync to.
The 37-year-old has worked on Tamil-language films since 2010. He has sung numbers such as the ballad Aasai Oru Pulveli for the Indian romantic comedy Attakathi (2012), as well as the heartfelt song Engirundho Vandhaan for the children’s comedy Oh My Dog (2022).
In recent years, he has also composed music for movies, such as dramas Veyil (2022) and Kuthiraivaal (2021).
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: May 22, 7pm
Admission: $65 to $275 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Block A Featuring Ricky Montgomery
In March, local music, art, lifestyle and entertainment event curator 24Owls launched Block A, a “block party” music series featuring live acts, interactive art zones, pop-up bookstores, as well as food and drink wagons. Its first edition featured Australian singer-songwriter Grentperez, Singaporean singer-songwriter Regina Song and local DJ duo TeenagePop.
Its upcoming sophomore edition will showcase American singer-songwriter Ricky Montgomery, whose songs have previously gone viral on social media platforms such as TikTok and the now-defunct Vine.
His first studio album Montgomery Ricky (2016) had the hit Line Without A Hook, which has been played more than 560 million times on Spotify. Another album, Rick (2023), features the head bop-inducing number Boy Toy, as well as the haunting song Black Fins.
Joining him at the event is Singapore-born singer-songwriter Hongjoin, whose most recent album Komorebi (2024) features reflective tracks such as Mr Dream and Yesterday.
Where: Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: May 24, 7pm
Admission: $95 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)