Music Picks: Gigs by Diplo, Cockney Rejects and Dash Berlin

EP!C with Diplo, Hong & Jeremy Boon
Electronic dance music (EDM) star and American DJ Diplo is one of those DJ/producers whose music crosses over to mainstream pop.
Best known for his hit collaborations with big names such as Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Sia, he is also a member of several popular EDM groups such as Major Lazer, Jack U and Silk City.
The musician has won three Grammy Awards – two for Best Dance Recording (Jack U’s Where Are U Now, 2016; and Silk City and Dua Lipa’s Electricity, 2019) and one for Best Dance/Electronic Album (Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U, 2016).
Diplo’s gig in Singapore is part of Zouk’s EP!C series. Also performing that night are home-grown acts and Zouk resident deejays Hong & Jeremy Boon.
Where: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road
MRT: Clarke Quay
When: Jan 28, 10pm
Admission: $100 for standard entry, $150 for expedited entry. Both include two drinks. Go to bit.ly/3w9RWlJ
COCKNEY REJECTS – Farewell Tour 2023!
British punk trailblazers Cockney Rejects’ first performance in Singapore could very well be their last.
Their concert here is part of their global farewell tour. The band’s beginnings date back to the late 1970s.
Formed in the East End of London, the quartet made their name worldwide with their hard-edged street anthems such as Oi! Oi! Oi! (1980) and their version of I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles (1980), the signature song of English football club West Ham United.
The band would go on to influence latter-day punk bands such as Green Day and Rancid.
The concert will also feature supporting sets by Singapore punk bands Opposition Party, The Maniacs, Generation 69 and Hard Steel Comrades.
Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Road
MRT: Bugis
When: Jan 28, 6pm
Admission: From $58. Go to bit.ly/3XiCcIZ
Marquee Presents Dash Berlin
Dutch trance music act Dash Berlin are back, this time with new frontman Ryan Fieret. He made his debut in the music video for their song Oceans, released in April 2022.
Formed in 2006 by veteran Dutch producers Eelke Kalberg and Sebastiaan Molijn in The Hague, and joined by former frontman Jeffrey Sutorius, the group gained fame when the track Till The Sky Falls Down topped global trance music charts in 2007.
Their debut album, The New Daylight, was released two years later, and their fourth and most recent album, We Are (Part 2), came out in 2017.
Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Friday, 10pm
Admission: From $50. Go to bit.ly/3QM6JMU