Music Picks: Gigs by Diplo, Cockney Rejects and Dash Berlin

American DJ Diplo has won three Grammy Awards and collaborated with pop stars such as Justin Bieber. PHOTO: DIPLO/INSTAGRAM
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
54 min ago
Published
4 hours ago

EP!C with Diplo, Hong & Jeremy Boon

American DJ Diplo has won three Grammy Awards and has collaborated with pop stars such as Justin Bieber. PHOTO: DIPLO/INSTAGRAM

Electronic dance music (EDM) star and American DJ Diplo is one of those DJ/producers whose music crosses over to mainstream pop.

Best known for his hit collaborations with big names such as Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Sia, he is also a member of several popular EDM groups such as Major Lazer, Jack U and Silk City.

The musician has won three Grammy Awards – two for Best Dance Recording (Jack U’s Where Are U Now, 2016; and Silk City and Dua Lipa’s Electricity, 2019) and one for Best Dance/Electronic Album (Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U, 2016).

Diplo’s gig in Singapore is part of Zouk’s EP!C series. Also performing that night are home-grown acts and Zouk resident deejays Hong & Jeremy Boon.

Where: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Jan 28, 10pm

Admission: $100 for standard entry, $150 for expedited entry. Both include two drinks. Go to bit.ly/3w9RWlJ

COCKNEY REJECTS – Farewell Tour 2023!

Veteran British punk band Cockney Rejects’ Singapore show is part of their global farewell tour. PHOTO: COCKNEY REJECTS/FACEBOOK

British punk trailblazers Cockney Rejects’ first performance in Singapore could very well be their last.

Their concert here is part of their global farewell tour. The band’s beginnings date back to the late 1970s.

Formed in the East End of London, the quartet made their name worldwide with their hard-edged street anthems such as Oi! Oi! Oi! (1980) and their version of I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles (1980), the signature song of English football club West Ham United.

The band would go on to influence latter-day punk bands such as Green Day and Rancid.

The concert will also feature supporting sets by Singapore punk bands Opposition Party, The Maniacs, Generation 69 and Hard Steel Comrades.

Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Road

MRT: Bugis

When: Jan 28, 6pm

Admission: From $58. Go to bit.ly/3XiCcIZ

Marquee Presents Dash Berlin

Dutch trance act Dash Berlin’s set in Singapore will feature new frontman Ryan Fieret. PHOTO: DASH BERLIN/INSTAGRAM

Dutch trance music act Dash Berlin are back, this time with new frontman Ryan Fieret. He made his debut in the music video for their song Oceans, released in April 2022.

Formed in 2006 by veteran Dutch producers Eelke Kalberg and Sebastiaan Molijn in The Hague, and joined by former frontman Jeffrey Sutorius, the group gained fame when the track Till The Sky Falls Down topped global trance music charts in 2007.

Their debut album, The New Daylight, was released two years later, and their fourth and most recent album, We Are (Part 2), came out in 2017.

Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Friday, 10pm

Admission: From $50. Go to bit.ly/3QM6JMU

