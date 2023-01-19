Music Picks: Gigs by Diplo, Cockney Rejects and Dash Berlin

Electronic dance music (EDM) star and American DJ Diplo is one of those DJ/producers whose music crosses over to mainstream pop.

Best known for his hit collaborations with big names such as Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Sia, he is also a member of several popular EDM groups such as Major Lazer, Jack U and Silk City.

The musician has won three Grammy Awards – two for Best Dance Recording (Jack U’s Where Are U Now, 2016; and Silk City and Dua Lipa’s Electricity, 2019) and one for Best Dance/Electronic Album (Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U, 2016).

Diplo’s gig in Singapore is part of Zouk’s EP!C series. Also performing that night are home-grown acts and Zouk resident deejays Hong & Jeremy Boon.

Where: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Jan 28, 10pm

Admission: $100 for standard entry, $150 for expedited entry. Both include two drinks. Go to bit.ly/3w9RWlJ

COCKNEY REJECTS – Farewell Tour 2023!