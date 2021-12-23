Music Picks: Gemilang, free Esplanade concerts, Juice WRLD's posthumous album

Pentas 2022: Gemilang

The Esplanade continues its tradition of putting on concerts by Malay musicians on New Year's Day.

Gemilang, hosted by presenters Najip Ali and Nurul Aini, will feature home-grown artistes such as actor-singer Fauzie Laily and singers Hyrul Anuar, Huda, Eiss, Hanafie Warren and Nana Karia.

They will perform songs from productions staged by the Esplanade and its collaborators over the years. These include musicals Fatih - The Prince & The Drum and Alkesah, as well as tribute concerts Si Cempaka Biru, Suara Hati S. Atan and Sayang Di Sayang.

The concert also kicks off PopLore, a series of events marking the Esplanade's 20th anniversary that celebrates different generations of Singapore music and culture.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Jan 1, 8pm

Admission: From $35 via Sistic, or call 6348-5555

Come Together

The free annual year-end concert series at various venues within the Esplanade features collaborations among new and established local musicians.

They also include Christmas-themed shows, such as one led by jazz pioneer and Cultural Medallion recipient Louis Soliano that will take place on the evenings of Dec 24 and 25. He will perform with musicians such as violin player Karen de Silva and pianist Amanda Lee.

On New Year's Eve, funk duo Wokfunk will play three sets that feature a host of other acts, ranging from rappers Akeem Jahat and Sambal Snake to singer-songwriters Marian Carmel and Dominic Chin.

Other shows include jazz outfit Summertimes Big Band (Dec 26) and young Indian classical percussionists Dhruv Khurana and Siddhant Anand (Dec 29).