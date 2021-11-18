Music picks: Double 11 carnival night, Mandopop concerts at Gardens by the Bay

Tmall Double 11 Carnival Night 2021

Nov 11 is celebrated in China as Singles' Day or "Double 11", a shopping season that toasts people who are not in relationships.

This year, a six-hour show took place the evening before the occasion, featuring performances by Chinese singers.

For example, Jackson Yee performed a cover of the Allen Lin dance classic Love Birds, while Wang Feifei, known professionally as Fei, covered Miss Genuine, originally sung by Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao.

Zhou Shen, famous for his crystal-clear high-pitched vocals, sang his song, A Lonely Blue Whale Living Like An Island.

This Is Live! Concert Series - Mandopop Evenings

A series of intimate, cosy concerts organised by CK Star Entertainment will be held this weekend at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Field Hall. It kicks off with a two-night Mandopop Evenings programme headlined by local acts.

At 6pm on Friday (Nov 19), Skye Sirena will belt out the hits of Mandopop divas such as Jolin Tsai and Stefanie Sun, while Leon Lim will sing tunes by male singers such JJ Lin and Eric Chou at 9pm.

On Saturday, Wilson Huang and Skye Sirena will perform romantic duets like Shouldn't Be, originally sung by Jay Chou and A-Mei, as well as power numbers such as Gary Chaw's Betrayal and Terry Lin's Losing You, What Does It Matter If I Win The World.

Where: Flower Field Hall, Gardens by the Bay, 211 Marina Way

MRT: Bayfront

When: Nov 19, 6pm (The Best Of Divas) and 9pm (The Best Of Heavenly Kings); Nov 20, 6pm (The Best Of Romantic Duets) and 9pm (The Best Of Power Hits)

Admission: $58 to $78 (includes a six-month weekday Friends of the Gardens adult membership) from Klook

Review

3 stars

Pop

Light A Wish

Lightsum

South Korean girl group Lightsum, which debuted in June, are showing promise with their second single album Light A Wish. The name symbolises the group as being a sum of bright lights illuminating the world.

While their first single album Vanilla put out garish bubblegum pop, this new work goes for a more stylish, subtle approach.

Lead single Vivace is an energetic number with a music video featuring the eight members dressed in luscious monochrome outfits. The playful second track You, Jam, shows plenty of attitude, while the infectious Popcorn goes back to Vanilla's in-your-face bubblegum pop.

All in all, these upbeat songs are sure to brighten up your day.