Music Picks: Cyndi Wang online concert, The Offspring at Hellfest, Chinese singer Roy Wang's latest album

Cyndi Wang online concert

Following her appearance on the third season of the Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves, Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang held an online concert, which premiered on Tencent Music Entertainment Channel on YouTube on June 14.

The 39-year-old kicked off the show with her breezy track Stick To You, from her album Sticky (2011), and followed up with the sweet-sounding Want To Be With You. Dressed in a long flowery dress, the star also performed live for the first time the song Seven Minutes Before Sunset, from her album Fly! Cyndi (2007).

Watch the show on YouTube: