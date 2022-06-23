Music Picks: Cyndi Wang online concert, The Offspring at Hellfest, Chinese singer Roy Wang's latest album

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang held an online concert, which premiered on Tencent Music Entertainment Channel on YouTube on June 14., 2022. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CHANNEL/YOUTUBE
Updated
Published
47 sec ago

Cyndi Wang online concert

Following her appearance on the third season of the Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves, Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang held an online concert, which premiered on Tencent Music Entertainment Channel on YouTube on June 14.

The 39-year-old kicked off the show with her breezy track Stick To You, from her album Sticky (2011), and followed up with the sweet-sounding Want To Be With You. Dressed in a long flowery dress, the star also performed live for the first time the song Seven Minutes Before Sunset, from her album Fly! Cyndi (2007).

Watch the show on YouTube:

The Offspring performance at Hellfest

American rock band The Offspring were among the performers at2022's Hellfest, a French music festival held in the commune of Clisson from June 17 to 26. A recording of the band's June 17 performance was uploaded onto Arte Concert's YouTube channel on June 20.

The Californian group opened the show with the adrenaline-pumping Staring At The Sun, before launching into Come Out And Play, which touches on gang and school violence. They also performed their 1998 hit Pretty Fly (For A White Guy), as well as Self Esteem, which flooded airwaves in the 1990s.

Watch their set on YouTube:

Pop

Summer Time

PHOTO: BEIJING TIME FENGJUN CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT

Roy Wang

4 stars

Among the three members of Chinese pop idol group TFBoys, Chinese singer Roy Wang has arguably best distinguished himself as a musician. He has released the largest body of original music, and his latest album Summer Time showcases further his skills as a songwriter.

The 21-year-old crafts a beautiful narrative in My Miss Stranger, about meeting somebody for the first time, and captures the exciting rush of possibilities of this encounter. And the tender Fall For You is about spending time with a loved one.

Home, a duet with Canadian singer-songwriter Henry Lau, expresses a deep-seated love of home, while the rap number By Now shows off Wang's versatility.

More On This Topic
Music picks: Evanescence, Billie Eilish concert recordings
Music Picks: Jujutsu Kaisen and Earth Hour online concerts, Jason Zhang's new album

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top