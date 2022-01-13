Music picks: Countdown concerts by Mayday and Hong Kong artistes

Mayday Fly To 2022 Online Concert

Taiwanese rock band Mayday are known for their legendary New Year Eve concerts. The pandemic has not dampened their spirits and the group continued to hold countdown concerts online for 2021 and 2022.

On Dec 31, 2021, the five-man outfit - comprising vocalist Ashin, guitarists Stone and Monster, bassist Masa and drummer Guan You - ushered in the new year with a show that kicked off with the electrifying Leaving The Surface Of The Earth, following up with the celebratory Party Animal.

Fans were in for a further treat when Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou made a surprise guest appearance, joining the band for their song Don'ts Don'ts. They also teamed up to perform Chou's Tornado.

Watch the show on YouTube.

