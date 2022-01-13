Music picks: Countdown concerts by Mayday and Hong Kong artistes

Mayday Fly To 2022 Online Concert
Taiwanese rock band Mayday are known for their legendary New Year Eve concerts. The pandemic has not dampened their spirits and the group continued to hold countdown concerts online for 2021 and 2022.
On Dec 31, 2021, the five-man outfit - comprising vocalist Ashin, guitarists Stone and Monster, bassist Masa and drummer Guan You - ushered in the new year with a show that kicked off with the electrifying Leaving The Surface Of The Earth, following up with the celebratory Party Animal.
Fans were in for a further treat when Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou made a surprise guest appearance, joining the band for their song Don'ts Don'ts. They also teamed up to perform Chou's Tornado.
Watch the show on YouTube.
Hong Kong New Year Countdown Concert
A slew of Hong Kong celebrities joined hands for a New Year's Eve concert, which was aired on Discover Hong Kong's Facebook and YouTube channels.
The event, held at the West Kowloon Cultural District, opened with singer Joyce Cheng's @princejoyce, Mirror band member Anson Lo's Megahit and singer Gin Lee's Breathe.
Aga and Jay Fung sang the duet, Last 7 Days, while the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra performed with singers such as Alfred Hui and Edan Lui.
The 12-member boy band Mirror, formed in 2018 and dubbed by international media as the "new kings of Cantopop", performed several numbers while dressed in the cheery colours of red, orange and yellow.
Watch the show on YouTube.
Dance/Pop
First Impact
Kep1er
4 stars
Among 2022's earliest music releases is this debut EP by South Korean girl group Kep1er. Formed through reality competition show Girls Planet 999 (2021), they take their name after renowned German astronomer Johannes Kepler.
And the nine-member group have set the bar high. The electronic dance music-influenced opener, See The Light, is a perfect introduction, with the refrain "We're Kep1er", accompanied by an infectious beat.
Lead single Wa Da Da is also among the most impressive debut singles out there, oozing sassy confidence and girlish innocence at the same time.
Kep1er have definitely made a strong first impact.