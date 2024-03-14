Music Picks: Concerts by Xdinary Heroes, Amber Liu and Orange Ocean

Xdinary Heroes Break The Brake World Tour In Singapore
South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes will perform their inaugural show in Singapore on March 17.
Led by drummer Gun-il, the group also include five other members – keyboardists Jungsu and O.de, guitarists Gaon and Jun Han, as well as bassist Jooyeon. All members contribute vocals and their group name is a shortened form of “extraordinary heroes”, which can be taken to mean that anyone can be a hero.
In 2021, they debuted with the angsty single Happy Death Day, about how one’s birthday ironically means one is also closer to death, which peaked at No. 12 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. They then followed up with four EPs – Hello, World! (2022), Overload (2022), Deadlock (2023) and Livelock (2023) – which all entered South Korea’s Circle Album Chart.
With powerful pop-rock numbers that embrace both the good and darkness within oneself, their live performance promises to be explosive and refreshingly honest.
Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: March 17, 6pm
Admission: $128 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Amber Liu No More Sad Songs Tour 2024
You might remember Amber Liu as the short-haired, spunky member of South Korean girl group f(x), but the American singer-rapper also has a solo career and is set to command the stage on March 20.
Liu, who also writes her own songs, released her first solo EP Beautiful in 2015, and it debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart.
On it was the catchy dance number Shake That Brass, which featured singer Taeyeon of South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation. Another number, I Just Wanna, featured American singer Eric Nam.
After a trilogy of EPs – X (2020), y? (2021) and Z! (2022) – Liu released the single No More Sad Songs (2023), a reassuring anthem about not giving up in the face of hardship which her tour is named after. Her current mantra? To be one’s authentic self.
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: March 20, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $308 via Ticketmaster
Esplanade Presents Orange Ocean
For those who missed Orange Ocean’s performance at the Baybeats 2023 festival at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, here is another chance to catch the modern Britpop band from China.
They are set to perform their lush, romantic soundscapes at the Esplanade Annexe Studio.
Inspired by Britpop bands such as Blur, Radiohead and Muse, the band comprise vocalist-guitarist 2KM, bassist Xiao Lu and drummer Qingxi. Known for their infectious melodies, the band’s soundscapes are charged with a sense of youth, freedom and yearning.
For example, their track Summer Cozy Rock, off their full-length debut record Tears In Ocean (2019), paints a blissful, carefree journey one takes with wild roses in hand. Another song, Crash For Loneliness, mentions spaceships and time machines, and brims with hopeful possibility.
Their performance is part of the Mosaic Music Series, which seeks to deepen appreciation of musicians and their works, and to inspire Singapore’s music community.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: March 20, 7.30pm
Admission: $85 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)