Music Picks: Concerts by Xdinary Heroes, Amber Liu and Orange Ocean

Xdinary Heroes Break The Brake World Tour In Singapore

South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes will perform their inaugural show in Singapore on March 17.

Led by drummer Gun-il, the group also include five other members – keyboardists Jungsu and O.de, guitarists Gaon and Jun Han, as well as bassist Jooyeon. All members contribute vocals and their group name is a shortened form of “extraordinary heroes”, which can be taken to mean that anyone can be a hero.

In 2021, they debuted with the angsty single Happy Death Day, about how one’s birthday ironically means one is also closer to death, which peaked at No. 12 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. They then followed up with four EPs – Hello, World! (2022), Overload (2022), Deadlock (2023) and Livelock (2023) – which all entered South Korea’s Circle Album Chart.

With powerful pop-rock numbers that embrace both the good and darkness within oneself, their live performance promises to be explosive and refreshingly honest.

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: March 17, 6pm

Admission: $128 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

Amber Liu No More Sad Songs Tour 2024

