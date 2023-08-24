Music Picks: Concerts by Umi, Numcha, Babes Conde and friends

Babes & Friends Together Again!

Three good chums and fellow musicians are coming together for a one-night-only concert to celebrate life and friendship.

Among them is Babes Conde, a veteran in the local music scene. She has been a vocal coach for stars such as Fann Wong and Kit Chan, as well as the finalists of the first two seasons of Singapore Idol in 2004 and 2006. Conde has also composed music for theatre productions such as The Teenage Textbook (1997) and godeatgod (2002).

She will be joined by Louie Reyes, a jazz diva from the Philippines who has performed with American jazz artistes such as David Benoit, Joe Sample and The Crusaders. Also sharing the stage will be Filipino Ding Mercado, an award-winning singer and celebrated television host.

The three performed in the Filipino showband The New Minstrels in the 1970s and will be singing evergreen numbers from the 1970s and 1980s, such as I Don’t Love You Anymore (1979).

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $75 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets.

