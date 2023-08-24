Music Picks: Concerts by Umi, Numcha, Babes Conde and friends

Babes & Friends Together Again!
Three good chums and fellow musicians are coming together for a one-night-only concert to celebrate life and friendship.
Among them is Babes Conde, a veteran in the local music scene. She has been a vocal coach for stars such as Fann Wong and Kit Chan, as well as the finalists of the first two seasons of Singapore Idol in 2004 and 2006. Conde has also composed music for theatre productions such as The Teenage Textbook (1997) and godeatgod (2002).
She will be joined by Louie Reyes, a jazz diva from the Philippines who has performed with American jazz artistes such as David Benoit, Joe Sample and The Crusaders. Also sharing the stage will be Filipino Ding Mercado, an award-winning singer and celebrated television host.
The three performed in the Filipino showband The New Minstrels in the 1970s and will be singing evergreen numbers from the 1970s and 1980s, such as I Don’t Love You Anymore (1979).
Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $75 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets.
Umi Asia Tour 2023 In Singapore
American singer-songwriter Umi’s Asia tour will make a stop in Singapore on Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. The 24-year-old Seattle native pioneered a new sound rooted in R&B and folk, and she hopes to use her music as a vessel for healing and human connection.
Born to an African-American father and a Japanese mother, her name means “ocean” in Japanese, and her soothing music has been likened to a day spent in nature.
The Los Angeles-based singer’s debut album Forest In The City was released in May 2022, featuring the singles Moonlit Room, Whatever U Like and Sorry.
She has played gigs in Seoul and Hong Kong on her current tour and is set to continue to Guangzhou and Chengdu.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $90 to $100 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets.
Mosaic Music Series: Numcha
The Mosaic Music Series, presented by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, seeks to deepen appreciation of musicians and their works, as well as to inspire Singapore’s music community.
One noteworthy act this year is Thai singer-songwriter Numcha, who is making her Singapore debut.
The 28-year-old, who penned her first demo album in her dormitory in her fourth year at university, released her first single Keep Cold in 2019. It went viral and has been played more than 19 million times on Spotify.
Since then, she has toured Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and collaborated with Taiwan-born musician Tseng Kuo-hung on the single Merry Midnight (2021), as well as released her debut album Bloom (2022).
She is known for her sweet, delicate vocals and dreamy melodies, which will be showcased in her gig.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Admission: $60 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)