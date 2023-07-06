Music Picks: Concerts by Tilly Birds, Andrea Jeremiah and more

Indian actress and voice-over artist Andrea Jeremiah, who has appeared mostly in Tamil and Malayalam films such as Vishwaroopam (2013) and Thoppil Joppan (2016), is set to perform a concert on Saturday.

She previously shared that she became an actress by chance, and her focus has always been on music. As a playback singer, she has lent her voice to the dance number Google Google from the action thriller movie Thuppakki (2012) and the sultry number Mama Douser from the black-comedy crime flick Soodhu Kavvum (2013), among other songs.

The show will feature her popular songs, from soulful ballads to upbeat pop tunes, and see her being backed by a band of musicians.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Saturday, 7pm

Admission: $90 to $180 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

