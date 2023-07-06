Music Picks: Concerts by Tilly Birds, Andrea Jeremiah and more

Tilly Birds First Live In Singapore 2023
Thai trio Tilly Birds will stage their first concert in Singapore on Saturday.
The alternative rock band, consisting of lead vocalist Anuroth Ketlekha (Third), guitarist Nutdanai Chuchat (Billy) and drummer Thuwanon Tantiwattanaworakul (Milo), are known for hit songs such as Same Page? (2020), Just Being Friendly (2021) and Until Then (2021).
Formed in 2010, the band’s moniker is a fusion of Third and Billy’s names. The word “Birds” is included because they hope their music will elevate listeners to a higher place.
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $188 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
Andrea Live In Singapore
Indian actress and voice-over artist Andrea Jeremiah, who has appeared mostly in Tamil and Malayalam films such as Vishwaroopam (2013) and Thoppil Joppan (2016), is set to perform a concert on Saturday.
She previously shared that she became an actress by chance, and her focus has always been on music. As a playback singer, she has lent her voice to the dance number Google Google from the action thriller movie Thuppakki (2012) and the sultry number Mama Douser from the black-comedy crime flick Soodhu Kavvum (2013), among other songs.
The show will feature her popular songs, from soulful ballads to upbeat pop tunes, and see her being backed by a band of musicians.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Saturday, 7pm
Admission: $90 to $180 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
ITE Vocal Xchange 2023
The annual music extravaganza ITE Vocal Xchange returns on Saturday to celebrate the passion and musical talents of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students.
Close to 100 vocalists and musicians from the three ITE colleges will stage performances in line with the theme, Inspiring Artists.
There will be six groups of performers, and each group will put their unique stamp on songs by artistes who have inspired them.
For instance, there will be an acoustic interpretation of James Brown’s It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World (1966), and a rocking rendition of Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s Fall In Line (2018).
Also not to be missed is a version of Stevie Wonder’s iconic Don’t You Worry ’Bout A Thing (1974) and an a cappella medley of classic songs from the 1990s.
With direction by Zaini Tahir and musical direction by Julian Wong, the show is the culmination of a rigorous two-month process, where students are encouraged to learn how to be thinking performers and express their creativity.
Where: Auditorium, Level 4 Tay Eng Soon Convention Centre, ITE Headquarters, 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive
MRT: Ang Mo Kio/Yio Chu Kang
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $9 via BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com or call 6591-8871)