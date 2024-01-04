Music Picks: Concerts by Taiwanese band Mayday, Hong Kong singer Leo Ku and Singapore-based Vanako

Mayday Nowhere Re: Live 2024 Singapore Tour
If you missed Taiwanese rock band Mayday’s Nowhere tour when they visited our shores in 2012 and 2013, here is another chance to catch the highly acclaimed performance.
The five-member band – comprising lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You and guitarists Stone and Monster – promise to bring on the nostalgia at their upcoming show, which marks the tour’s 10th anniversary.
During their 2012 shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, they performed songs such as Cheers and I Don’t Want To Leave You Alone from their 2011 album Second Round.
The band look set to make a splash at their January show by “sailing” on a giant Noah’s Ark.
Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive
MRT: Stadium
When: Jan 13 and 14, 7.30pm
Admission: $168 to $368 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets
To Better Days
Hoping to bring comfort and joy to her listeners, independent singer-songwriter Vanako has been exploring themes such as learning from the past and cherishing relationships in the present. As for the future, she often takes a hopeful attitude despite the uncertainty.
Born in Indonesia and based in Singapore, the 21-year-old has been mixing music genres in a refreshing yet familiar way, blending pop, jazz and orchestral influences in her works.
Her most popular release is the soothing but hopeful If Tomorrow Doesn’t Exist (2021), which has been played on Spotify over 48,000 times. Set at night, in a city’s empty streets, the original number is about being happy in the present and with the days which one has lived through.
Vanako had previously performed live at the Spark The Change Fest 2023, Foreword at Esplanade and Beerfest Asia 2023. She shared on Instagram that she will perform some newly written originals at her upcoming show.
Where: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Jan 5, 6.45 and 7.45pm
Admission: Free
Leo Ku: I Really Love To Sing Around The World 2024
Known for his unique falsetto and chart-topping hits, Hong Kong singer Leo Ku’s show-business career has spanned a remarkable three decades. He has also acted in movies such as action-comedies My Kung-Fu Sweetheart (2006) and Two Thumbs Up (2015).
He performed here in 2017. Since then, he has released the EP Victoria One (2018), which contains the popular Cantonese ballad Love In Troubled Times, which celebrates love’s enduring power in the face of hardships in everyday life.
He also became a father – his son Kuson will turn four in March. His upcoming show is part of Sands Live Season, a concert series by Marina Bay Sands that brings in the top entertainment acts from Asia.
Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Jan 19, 8pm
Admission: $68 to $388 via Marina Bay Sands website (str.sg/iY62) and Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)