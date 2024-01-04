Music Picks: Concerts by Taiwanese band Mayday, Hong Kong singer Leo Ku and Singapore-based Vanako

Mayday Nowhere Re: Live 2024 Singapore Tour

If you missed Taiwanese rock band Mayday’s Nowhere tour when they visited our shores in 2012 and 2013, here is another chance to catch the highly acclaimed performance.

The five-member band – comprising lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You and guitarists Stone and Monster – promise to bring on the nostalgia at their upcoming show, which marks the tour’s 10th anniversary.

During their 2012 shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, they performed songs such as Cheers and I Don’t Want To Leave You Alone from their 2011 album Second Round.

The band look set to make a splash at their January show by “sailing” on a giant Noah’s Ark.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

MRT: Stadium

When: Jan 13 and 14, 7.30pm

Admission: $168 to $368 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets

To Better Days