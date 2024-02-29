Music Picks: Concerts by Shinee, Jack Johnson and Sum 41

Shinee World VI Perfect Illumination In Singapore
It has been more than a decade since K-pop boy band Shinee held a concert here. Kept away by the Covid-19 pandemic and the military service of its members, the group are finally expected to return on March 2.
Their sixth world tour, titled Perfect Illumination, will make a stop at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with three of its members – Key, Minho and Taemin. The fourth member, Onew, is on hiatus.
Known for their synchronised dance routines and versatile musicality, the group’s hits include Ring Ding Dong (2009) and Lucifer (2010).
Fans can look forward to dazzling performances and nostalgic tunes from the group, as well as numbers from their latest album, Hard (2023), such as the title track – a hip-hop dance song that incorporates R&B and 1990s hip-hop.
Another noteworthy track is the electropop number Satellite, which features riveting synths and a catchy chorus.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: March 2, 4pm
Admission: $198 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Jack Johnson – Live In Singapore
Counting Bob Dylan and Bob Marley as his songwriting influences, American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson’s music is said to have an activist bent. His 2017 hit Fragments focuses on the topic of environmental pollution and reminds one to be more considerate towards the world.
Johnson grew up surfing and playing guitar in Hawaii, where he still lives. With his wife Kim Baker, he has founded the Kokua Hawaii Foundation to support environmental education in the American state’s schools and communities, as well as the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide.
His eight studio albums are mostly in the soft rock and acoustic pop genres, with his most recent one, Meet The Moonlight (2022), containing the percussion-heavy lead single One Step Ahead.
The track touches on the impersonal way people communicate in a world driven by social media and expresses his hope that people can find a sense of calm amid a sea of noise and conflict.
His Singapore gig is expected to be infused with a similar sense of social and environmental consciousness.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: March 7, 8pm
Admission: $99 to $169 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Sum 41 Live In Singapore
Formed in 1996, Canadian rock band Sum 41 are known for their reinvigorated pop punk, energetic antics and relatable lyrics. Their song Fat Lip (2001), their most successful single, topped the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart that year.
Angsty number The Hell Song (2003) also hit the charts in Ireland, Italy and Britain, while hard-hitting metal ballad We’re All To Blame (2004) was featured in the Japanese film Godzilla: Final Wars (2004).
The band – which consist of Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo – announced in May 2023 that they were disbanding. Their Singapore gig is part of their final headlining world tour, titled Tour Of The Setting Sum.
When: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: March 4, 8pm
Admission: $118 to $188 via Sistic