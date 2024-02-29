Music Picks: Concerts by Shinee, Jack Johnson and Sum 41

Shinee World VI Perfect Illumination In Singapore

It has been more than a decade since K-pop boy band Shinee held a concert here. Kept away by the Covid-19 pandemic and the military service of its members, the group are finally expected to return on March 2.

Their sixth world tour, titled Perfect Illumination, will make a stop at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with three of its members – Key, Minho and Taemin. The fourth member, Onew, is on hiatus.

Known for their synchronised dance routines and versatile musicality, the group’s hits include Ring Ding Dong (2009) and Lucifer (2010).

Fans can look forward to dazzling performances and nostalgic tunes from the group, as well as numbers from their latest album, Hard (2023), such as the title track – a hip-hop dance song that incorporates R&B and 1990s hip-hop.

Another noteworthy track is the electropop number Satellite, which features riveting synths and a catchy chorus.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: March 2, 4pm

Admission: $198 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

