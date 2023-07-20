Music Picks: Concerts by Sabrina Carpenter, A$AP Ferg and dhruv

Sabrina Carpenter: emails i can’t send Tour Live in Singapore

Before singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter opens superstar Taylor Swift’s six concerts here in March, the 24-year-old American will have her solo show at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Expo & Convention Centre on July 27.

Carpenter first made her name as a Disney star, starring in shows such as Girl Meets World (2014 to 2017). In recent years, she has taken on more mature roles in films such as thriller comedy-drama Emergency (2022).

She has also blossomed into a pop star, scoring hits such as On My Way, a 2019 collaboration with English-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and Puerto Rican singer Farruko; and Nonsense, a track from her newest and fifth album released in 2022, Emails I Can’t Send.

She will perform in other Asian cities such as Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta as part of her global tour. She last performed in Singapore at Kallang Theatre in 2019.

Where: Halls E & F, Level B2 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: July 27, 8pm

Admission: $98 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and SingPost outlets

Dhruv Live in Singapore