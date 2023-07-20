Music Picks: Concerts by Sabrina Carpenter, A$AP Ferg and dhruv

Sabrina Carpenter: emails i can’t send Tour Live in Singapore
Before singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter opens superstar Taylor Swift’s six concerts here in March, the 24-year-old American will have her solo show at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Expo & Convention Centre on July 27.
Carpenter first made her name as a Disney star, starring in shows such as Girl Meets World (2014 to 2017). In recent years, she has taken on more mature roles in films such as thriller comedy-drama Emergency (2022).
She has also blossomed into a pop star, scoring hits such as On My Way, a 2019 collaboration with English-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and Puerto Rican singer Farruko; and Nonsense, a track from her newest and fifth album released in 2022, Emails I Can’t Send.
She will perform in other Asian cities such as Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta as part of her global tour. She last performed in Singapore at Kallang Theatre in 2019.
Where: Halls E & F, Level B2 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: July 27, 8pm
Admission: $98 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and SingPost outlets
Dhruv Live in Singapore
London-born singer dhruv’s concert in Singapore will be a homecoming show. He lived in Singapore from the age of two to 18, and it was here that he started singing and writing songs.
Now in his early 20s, he found fame when his 2019 debut single, double take, became a viral hit. The smooth R&B song went to No. 1 in the Philippines and Thailand, and was among the top five on streaming charts in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.
He released his debut album, rapunzel, in early 2022 and followed it up with a single, Blur, later in the same year.
The Singapore show is part of an Asian tour that includes appearances in regional festivals, such as Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival, Indonesia’s We The Fest and Thailand’s Very Summer Festival.
Where: Mediacorp Studio 1, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: July 27, 8pm
Admission: From $88 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and SingPost outlets
Marquee Presents A$AP Ferg
American rapper A$AP Ferg was originally scheduled to perform at Marquee Singapore in 2019 in what would have been his debut show here, but that was postponed.
He is finally making up for it and will perform at the same venue on Friday.
The New York City artiste first came to fame as part of hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, which fellow rapper and high school friend A$AP Rocky was also a part of.
Over the years, he made his name through tracks such as Work from A$AP Mob’s debut studio album Lords Never Worry (2012), and Plain Jane from his second mixtape Still Striving (2017).
The show is part of Marina Bay Sands’ Where Music Takes Over Festival.
Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Friday, 10pm
Admission: From $80, go to marqueesingapore.com