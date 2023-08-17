Music Picks: Concerts by Ronan Keating, I Am Morbid, Leslie Low and more

Ronan Keating Live In Singapore 2023

Irish pop singer Ronan Keating will be back in Singapore for a solo concert that is part of a tour that includes stops in other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

He made his name as a member of popular boy band Boyzone, which disbanded in 2019. They were best known for 1990s pop hits such as Picture Of You (1997) and No Matter What (1998).

He kicked off his solo music career in 1999 and has released 11 albums with hits such as When You Say Nothing At All (1999).

Keating has previously staged solo gigs here, including a performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2003.

He last performed here with his former group in 2019, in a show that was part of Boyzone’s global farewell tour.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Sunday, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $138 via Marina Bay Sands (go to www.marinabaysands.com or call 6688-8826) and Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).

