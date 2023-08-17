Music Picks: Concerts by Ronan Keating, I Am Morbid, Leslie Low and more

Ronan Keating Live In Singapore 2023
Irish pop singer Ronan Keating will be back in Singapore for a solo concert that is part of a tour that includes stops in other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.
He made his name as a member of popular boy band Boyzone, which disbanded in 2019. They were best known for 1990s pop hits such as Picture Of You (1997) and No Matter What (1998).
He kicked off his solo music career in 1999 and has released 11 albums with hits such as When You Say Nothing At All (1999).
Keating has previously staged solo gigs here, including a performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2003.
He last performed here with his former group in 2019, in a show that was part of Boyzone’s global farewell tour.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Sunday, 8pm
Admission: Tickets from $138 via Marina Bay Sands (go to www.marinabaysands.com or call 6688-8826) and Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).
MORBIDFEST 2023 – I Am Morbid
American band I Am Morbid include two former members of seminal metal outfit Morbid Angel – singer-bassist David Vincent and drummer Pete Sandoval.
Their debut Singapore performance is part of a global tour in which the group will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Covenant, Morbid Angel’s 1993 album that is considered a landmark release in the extreme metal genre.
Vincent, who last performed in Singapore with Morbid Angel in 2011, published his biography I Am Morbid: Ten Lessons Learned From Extreme Metal, Outlaw Country, And The Power Of Self-Determination, in 2020.
The concert, restricted to those aged 18 and above, will also feature Singapore metal band Kaliyuga as the supporting act.
Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street
MRT: Bugis
When: Wednesday, 6.30pm
Admission: From $78 via BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com or call 6591-8871)
Red Dot August 2023
Every year in the month of National Day, the Esplanade celebrates home-grown talents in its Red Dot August series of free performances. These take place at various locations within the arts centre.
The upcoming shows include performances by singer-songwriter Leslie Low, one of the most feted names in the home-grown alternative music scene, at Esplanade Concourse on Friday.
Low, who made his name with bands such as Humpback Oak, The Observatory and Hanging Up The Moon, will focus on music from his solo albums. In 2022, he released two solo albums, Nightingale and The Drill. He will also play songs from an upcoming release, Voyager.
The series of concerts includes shows by other home-grown acts such as eclectic outfit Maya Raisha And The Mellow Reds, Mandopop singer-songwriter Jianxing and alternative pop singer-songwriter Jean Seizure.
Where: Various venues within the Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Until Aug 31, various times
Admission: Free
Info: For full line-up and details on all performances, go to bit.ly/3KHWkA4