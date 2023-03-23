Music Picks: Concerts by Rene Liu, EB Duet and The Doobie Brothers

Rene 2023 Live Tour – Final Call In Singapore

It might surprise some to know that Taiwanese singer Rene Liu’s concert on Saturday is only her second solo show here. Her first was at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2010.

Since then, she has released several albums, such as For The Loved (2013) and Wish You Well (2015), containing several of her comforting and confessional ballads.

Her 15th album, Each Well (2021), also had the sweet number All The Lovers, which she performed during Taiwanese rock band Mayday’s concert at the National Stadium in 2022, when she was a guest artiste.

Expect its repeat performance, and of many more of her hits, during this evening of heartfelt love songs.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $178 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets

