Music Picks: Concerts by Rene Liu, EB Duet and The Doobie Brothers

Rene 2023 Live Tour – Final Call In Singapore
It might surprise some to know that Taiwanese singer Rene Liu’s concert on Saturday is only her second solo show here. Her first was at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2010.
Since then, she has released several albums, such as For The Loved (2013) and Wish You Well (2015), containing several of her comforting and confessional ballads.
Her 15th album, Each Well (2021), also had the sweet number All The Lovers, which she performed during Taiwanese rock band Mayday’s concert at the National Stadium in 2022, when she was a guest artiste.
Expect its repeat performance, and of many more of her hits, during this evening of heartfelt love songs.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $178 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets
Enchanted Evening With EB Duet
EB Duet are a charming musical duo from Malaysia, comprising vocalist Eve Wong and guitarist-producer Billy Ho.
Born and raised with a tapestry of diverse influences, both have a rich musical repertoire – from jazz to pop to evergreen classics, and in multilingual flavours – to entertain audiences.
Their music is like a dialogue between Wong’s soulful, sultry voice with Ho’s guitar. The duo’s musicality and unique interpretations are often simple, but leave audiences with a profound experience. Their version of the classic P. Ramlee song Getaran Jiwa went viral in 2015.
At their upcoming concert, which will feature flautist Ronson Chye, the duo will perform the number as well as re-imagined jazz classics, evergreens, oldies and originals.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $68 to $88 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour
Formed in 1970, American rock band The Doobie Brothers are known for their blend of rock ’n’ roll, R&B and soulful melodies. Over the years, there have been changes to their line-up, and the band even broke up from 1982 to 1987, but eventually reformed.
The line-up now consists of four members – Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and John McFee.
At the 1980 Grammy Awards, The Doobie Brothers won Record Of The Year for their 1979 work A Fool Believes, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.
With 24 platinum and gold albums, as well as hits such as Black Water (1974) and China Grove (1973), the quartet have plenty of material to work with at their upcoming show.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Wednesday, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $298 via Sistic