Music Picks: Concerts by NMixx, Dato Nash and local singer-songwriters

South Korean girl group NMixx, consisting (from left) Bae, Jiwoo, Sullyoon, Lily, Kyujin and Haewon, are known for their EP Expergo, which was released in March. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

NMixx Showcase Tour Nice To Mixx You In Singapore

One of the newest South Korean girl groups, NMixx will perform at The Star Theatre on Friday. The sextet – comprising Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin – debuted in 2022 with the EP Ad Mare, and one of its tracks, O.O, has been played more than 130 million times on Spotify.

The group are also known for their EP Expergo, released in March. With tracks such as Love Me Like This and Paxxword, this work demonstrated NMixx’s unique style across a range of genres such as hip-hop, R&B and pop.

Their Singapore stop is part of their first showcase tour, which kicked off in May and has visited cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Bangkok and Jakarta.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Friday, 7pm
Admission: $148 to $268 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

Konsert Dato Nash Pada Syurga Di Wajahmu

Malaysian singer Dato Nash’s evergreen song Pada Syurga Di Wajahmu (1992) has been critically acclaimed. PHOTO: RYZ EVENTS

Malaysian singer Dato Nash, who was very popular across Asia in the 1980s and 1990s, will perform a concert at the Drama Centre Theatre on Saturday.

The lead singer of Malaysian rock group Lefthanded will perform the band’s hit songs, as well as his own numbers, such as his critically acclaimed 1992 hit Pada Syurga Di Wajahmu (Heaven On Your Face).

Dato Nash, who has won various awards in the Malaysia music industry, will share the stage with Malaysian busker Bob Sentuhan, together with local talents such as singers Fuad Rahman and Ryzal Aziz, as well as the band Love Pilots.

Where: Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $110 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

1 Degree Off Live Music Showcase

Local singer-songwriter Lingbrandon is among the performers at the 1 Degree Off Live Music Showcase this weekend. PHOTO: LINGBRANDON

New event organiser 1 Degree Off, which aims to promote local Mandarin music with just the right touch of weird and quirky, will present its first show on Saturday, featuring four home-grown singer-songwriters.

Among the performers is Lingbrandon, who believes that art lies in every corner of the world, and whose debut single They Matter (2021) expresses his hopes for a better world.

Local singer-songwriter Ohmymeiting wishes her music will enable listeners to feel less alone. PHOTO: ANGUS SHAM

Independent musician Ohmymeiting, who wishes her music will enable listeners to feel less alone, will also take the stage. She is expected to perform her R&B song Midnight In Paris (2019), which centres on living in the moment and enjoying time spent with a loved one.

Local singer-songwriter Shelby Wang was once the opening performer at Taiwanese singer 9m88’s 2019 concert here. PHOTO: HO SI HUI

Shelby Wang, who opened Taiwanese singer 9m88’s 2019 concert here, will present her own brand of R&B and light electronic music, mixed with a dash of modern elements.

In addition, the evening will also feature Sherman Zhuo, whose original song Unused To (2020) expresses how strange life feels without one’s love, and has been played more than a million times on Spotify.

Local singer-songwriter Sherman Zhuo’s original song Unused To (2020) expresses how strange life feels without one’s love. PHOTO: JAKE LOW

Where: Ebenex Live Space, Level 5 GR.iD, 1 Selegie Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Saturday, 7pm
Admission: $25 via BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com/e/1degreeo or call 6591-8871)

More On This Topic
Music Picks: Wu Bai concert, indie music festival Clang! and more
Music Picks: WayV fan meeting, concerts by Marz23 and Polish metal bands

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top