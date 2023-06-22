Music Picks: Concerts by NMixx, Dato Nash and local singer-songwriters

NMixx Showcase Tour Nice To Mixx You In Singapore
One of the newest South Korean girl groups, NMixx will perform at The Star Theatre on Friday. The sextet – comprising Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin – debuted in 2022 with the EP Ad Mare, and one of its tracks, O.O, has been played more than 130 million times on Spotify.
The group are also known for their EP Expergo, released in March. With tracks such as Love Me Like This and Paxxword, this work demonstrated NMixx’s unique style across a range of genres such as hip-hop, R&B and pop.
Their Singapore stop is part of their first showcase tour, which kicked off in May and has visited cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Bangkok and Jakarta.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Friday, 7pm
Admission: $148 to $268 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Konsert Dato Nash Pada Syurga Di Wajahmu
Malaysian singer Dato Nash, who was very popular across Asia in the 1980s and 1990s, will perform a concert at the Drama Centre Theatre on Saturday.
The lead singer of Malaysian rock group Lefthanded will perform the band’s hit songs, as well as his own numbers, such as his critically acclaimed 1992 hit Pada Syurga Di Wajahmu (Heaven On Your Face).
Dato Nash, who has won various awards in the Malaysia music industry, will share the stage with Malaysian busker Bob Sentuhan, together with local talents such as singers Fuad Rahman and Ryzal Aziz, as well as the band Love Pilots.
Where: Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $110 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
1 Degree Off Live Music Showcase
New event organiser 1 Degree Off, which aims to promote local Mandarin music with just the right touch of weird and quirky, will present its first show on Saturday, featuring four home-grown singer-songwriters.
Among the performers is Lingbrandon, who believes that art lies in every corner of the world, and whose debut single They Matter (2021) expresses his hopes for a better world.
Independent musician Ohmymeiting, who wishes her music will enable listeners to feel less alone, will also take the stage. She is expected to perform her R&B song Midnight In Paris (2019), which centres on living in the moment and enjoying time spent with a loved one.
Shelby Wang, who opened Taiwanese singer 9m88’s 2019 concert here, will present her own brand of R&B and light electronic music, mixed with a dash of modern elements.
In addition, the evening will also feature Sherman Zhuo, whose original song Unused To (2020) expresses how strange life feels without one’s love, and has been played more than a million times on Spotify.
Where: Ebenex Live Space, Level 5 GR.iD, 1 Selegie Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Saturday, 7pm
Admission: $25 via BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com/e/1degreeo or call 6591-8871)