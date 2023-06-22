Music Picks: Concerts by NMixx, Dato Nash and local singer-songwriters

NMixx Showcase Tour Nice To Mixx You In Singapore

One of the newest South Korean girl groups, NMixx will perform at The Star Theatre on Friday. The sextet – comprising Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin – debuted in 2022 with the EP Ad Mare, and one of its tracks, O.O, has been played more than 130 million times on Spotify.

The group are also known for their EP Expergo, released in March. With tracks such as Love Me Like This and Paxxword, this work demonstrated NMixx’s unique style across a range of genres such as hip-hop, R&B and pop.

Their Singapore stop is part of their first showcase tour, which kicked off in May and has visited cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Bangkok and Jakarta.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Friday, 7pm

Admission: $148 to $268 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

