Music Picks: Concerts by Miriam Yeung, William So, music acts at RWS

Miriam Yeung: My Tree Of Live World Tour In Singapore 2023
Miriam Yeung was slated to perform in Singapore in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to those plans. Better late than never, though, as the Hong Kong singer’s My Tree Of Live World Tour is finally taking place here on Dec 22.
The 49-year-old – known for hits such as Small City, Big Things, The Wild Child, Living Very Happily, Too Bad I’m An Aquarius and Brave – last held a concert here in 2015.
Yeung’s current tour is themed around trees, which she sees as a metaphor for her personal growth and life journey. For her, trees symbolise resilience and strength, and can withstand harsh weather. And similar to how the rings on a tree’s trunk are testament to its growth, Yeung’s music has accompanied her fans through various stages of their lives.
Her upcoming show is said to combine innovative stage design with captivating lighting effects for a spectacular visual and auditory experience, and her team includes renowned music producer Carl Wong and leading choreographer Sunny Wong.
Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Dec 22, 8pm
Admission: $108 to $348 via the Marina Bay Sands website (str.sg/iY62), Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555), Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
William So Love Story Concert
If you did not get enough of William So during his 2017 joint performance here with Taiwanese singers Sam Lee and Roger Yang, here is your chance to have him all to yourself.
On Dec 23, the Hong Kong singer will return to the Resorts World Ballroom, this time for a solo show. Over the years, the 56-year-old has amassed an impressive repertoire of love songs, including Men Shouldn’t Make Women Cry, To Love Someone Is Hard and The More I Kiss, the Sadder I Get.
Known for his soothing voice and emotional lyrics, the bespectacled star is all set to tug at heartstrings.
Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Dec 23, 8pm
Admission: $78 to $178 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Music acts at Resorts World Sentosa’s Gourmet Park and AVE8
This Christmas season has seen Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) transform into a Superstar Christmas paradise, complete with festive music at the integrated resort’s Gourmet Park and AVE8, which will be home to a slew of live bands, Santarina DJs and carollers until New Year’s Eve.
Gourmet Park, a food truck paradise launched in July and located next to the Universal Studios Singapore rotating globe, will see carollers perform 30-minute sets there on Dec 27. And on Dec 28, DJ Jasmine Red will get the energy up with a four-hour set. Guests can also catch a Food Truck Nation DJ set on Dec 22, 23, 29 and 30.
Over at live music venue AVE8 by RWS’ Bunnyverse area, local bands and musicians are slated to perform 45-minute sets at 7.45, 9 and 10.15pm on selected nights.
Uber Duber will take the stage on Dec 22 and 29, while Vivienne & Friends are up on Dec 23. It will be Soundsof3’s turn on Dec 24, and Singapore Idol finalist Mathilda D’Silva will wow the crowd on Dec 30.
Rounding up the line-up will be four-piece band Singapore Char Siew Bao!, who will end the year on a high with their English and Mandarin numbers.
Where: Gourmet Park and AVE8, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Until Dec 31, various timings
Admission: Free
Info: www.rwsentosa.com/en/events/superstar-christmas