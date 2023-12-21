Music Picks: Concerts by Miriam Yeung, William So, music acts at RWS

Miriam Yeung: My Tree Of Live World Tour In Singapore 2023

Miriam Yeung was slated to perform in Singapore in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to those plans. Better late than never, though, as the Hong Kong singer’s My Tree Of Live World Tour is finally taking place here on Dec 22.

The 49-year-old – known for hits such as Small City, Big Things, The Wild Child, Living Very Happily, Too Bad I’m An Aquarius and Brave – last held a concert here in 2015.

Yeung’s current tour is themed around trees, which she sees as a metaphor for her personal growth and life journey. For her, trees symbolise resilience and strength, and can withstand harsh weather. And similar to how the rings on a tree’s trunk are testament to its growth, Yeung’s music has accompanied her fans through various stages of their lives.

Her upcoming show is said to combine innovative stage design with captivating lighting effects for a spectacular visual and auditory experience, and her team includes renowned music producer Carl Wong and leading choreographer Sunny Wong.

Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Dec 22, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $348 via the Marina Bay Sands website (str.sg/iY62), Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555), Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

