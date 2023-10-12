Music Picks: This Is Live! Mandopop concert series, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Against The Current

This Is Live! concert series

CK Star Entertainment’s concert series This Is Live! is back after its debut in 2021.

This time, the series will feature three Mandopop concerts by female singers, happening from Thursday to Saturday, and each spanning 90 minutes.

On Thursday, Taiwanese-South Korean singer-composer Sun Shengxi, who is also known as Shi Shi, will take the stage.

The 32-year-old won the Best Mandarin Album accolade at the 2019 Golden Melody Awards and the Best Vocal Recording Album prize at the award’s 2021 edition.

Among her most popular numbers is the reflective ballad Someday Or One Day, the theme song of the Taiwanese television drama of the same name (2019 to 2020).

On Friday, Pets Tseng is up. The Taiwanese singer-actress rose to fame by placing sixth on the Taiwanese singing competition programme One Million Star in 2007 and made her television debut two years later.

More recently, Singaporean audiences may recognise her for playing the popular and successful Liu Wei-yun in the Singapore-Taiwanese drama All Is Well (2019).

On the music front, she is best known for her heartbreaking number Keep Thinking Of Someone (2013), which has been played more than 14 million times on Spotify.

Saturday will see Australian singer Kimberley Chen showcase her individuality and ease in various genres from hip-hop to R&B.

Her performance will be supported by rising Taiwanese talent Jocelyn 9.4.0, who has gained a following on Instagram for her creative covers of trending songs, such as Tally (2022) by K-pop girl group Blackpink and Honey (2017) by American singer-songwriter Kehlani.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Thursday to Saturday, 7.30pm

Admission: $88 to $288 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Yuvan Live In Singapore: High On U1