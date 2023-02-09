Music Picks: Concerts by Maksim Mrvica, Kang Daniel and Red Hot Chili Peppers

Croatia-born pianist Maksim Mrvica is billed as one of the world’s best-selling crossover pianists. PHOTO: HARMONIE INTERNATIONAL
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago

2023 Maksim – The Collection Asia Tour

If you are a fan of British rock bands Coldplay and Queen as well as American singer John Legend, you will probably like this crossover show by Croatia-born pianist Maksim Mrvica, who will play the hits of these top music acts.

His performance will also feature iconic theme songs from movies such as The Godfather (1972), film series Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) and television series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019). There will also be some classical masterpieces by Liszt and Chopin, along with the most popular pieces from Mrvica’s previous albums.

Billed as one of the world’s best-selling crossover pianists, Mrvica has sold more than four million copies of his albums.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall

When: Next Thursday, 7.30pm

Admission: $88 to $288 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Kangdaniel Concert First Parade In Singapore

South Korean singer Kang Daniel at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Jan 19. PHOTO: AFP

South Korean star Kang Daniel returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, where he had held a fan meeting in 2019.

But this time, the former member of K-pop boy band Wanna One has brought along the hits from his debut studio album The Story (2022), such as Upside Down and Parade. He also released singles such as Paranoia (2021), so fans are likely to be greeted with plenty of new material.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Saturday, 7pm

Admission: $128 to $308 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live In Singapore

American band Red Hot Chili Peppers have dropped two studio albums since their last performance in Singapore in 2019. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to get hearts racing when they perform at the National Stadium next Thursday.

Last here in 2019 as part of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, the four-member group have since dropped two studio albums – Unlimited Love (2022) and Return Of The Dream Canteen (2022). They have also put out new singles such as Black Summer (2022) and Tippa My Tongue (2022).

Of course, the hits they are known for, such as Californication (2000) and Dark Necessities (2016), are likely to make the set list too.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

MRT: Stadium

When: Next Thursday, 8pm

Admission: $138 to $328 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

