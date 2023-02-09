Music Picks: Concerts by Maksim Mrvica, Kang Daniel and Red Hot Chili Peppers

2023 Maksim – The Collection Asia Tour

If you are a fan of British rock bands Coldplay and Queen as well as American singer John Legend, you will probably like this crossover show by Croatia-born pianist Maksim Mrvica, who will play the hits of these top music acts.

His performance will also feature iconic theme songs from movies such as The Godfather (1972), film series Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) and television series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019). There will also be some classical masterpieces by Liszt and Chopin, along with the most popular pieces from Mrvica’s previous albums.

Billed as one of the world’s best-selling crossover pianists, Mrvica has sold more than four million copies of his albums.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall

When: Next Thursday, 7.30pm

Admission: $88 to $288 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Kangdaniel Concert First Parade In Singapore