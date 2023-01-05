Music Picks: Concerts by Laura Fygi and Centimillimental, Esplanade’s All Things New

Jasso Pinnacle Concert 2023 featuring Laura Fygi

Dutch jazz veteran Laura Fygi will be back for her first live concerts in Singapore since 2015.

The singer will perform with the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (Jasso), led by music director and Cultural Medallion recipient Jeremy Monteiro, over two nights at Capitol Theatre.

It will be a welcome return for fans here, as Fygi’s last performance with Jasso and Monteiro was a live-streamed online concert in 2021.

Fygi, who recently launched her autobiography All Of Me, isno stranger to Singapore. She spent three months here back in 2009 and took on the lead role in the local staging of the musical Victor/Victoria at the Esplanade Theatre.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

When: Jan 13 and 14, 8pm

Admission: From $88 to $168 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).

