Music Picks: Concerts by Laura Fygi and Centimillimental, Esplanade’s All Things New

Jasso Pinnacle Concert 2023 featuring Laura Fygi
Dutch jazz veteran Laura Fygi will be back for her first live concerts in Singapore since 2015.
The singer will perform with the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (Jasso), led by music director and Cultural Medallion recipient Jeremy Monteiro, over two nights at Capitol Theatre.
It will be a welcome return for fans here, as Fygi’s last performance with Jasso and Monteiro was a live-streamed online concert in 2021.
Fygi, who recently launched her autobiography All Of Me, isno stranger to Singapore. She spent three months here back in 2009 and took on the lead role in the local staging of the musical Victor/Victoria at the Esplanade Theatre.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
When: Jan 13 and 14, 8pm
Admission: From $88 to $168 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).
Centimillimental
Japanese singer-songwriter Centimillimental, best known for the music behind animes Given (2019) and Bakuten!! (2021), is playing his first concert in Singapore.
The musician from Aichi, who is also known as Atsushi, started his solo project Centimillimental (a play on the word ‘sentimental’) in 2012, as well as another one, Hey, Don’t Forget, in 2015.
A classically-trained multi-instrumentalist, Centimillimental’s melange of pop melodies and classical arrangements encompasses genres such as progressive and alternative rock.
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: Tickets from $68 to $288 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).
All Things New
At the Esplanade, the start of a new year means fresh music.
The arts centre’s annual All Things New series of free concerts in January traditionally brings together a wide cast of home-grown musicians, all of whom will be showcasing new material.
The line-up in the coming week includes singer-songwriter aeriqah, who will play two sets at the Esplanade Concourse on Wednesday and Thursday Besides songs from her recently launched debut album, All We Have, the folk-pop musician also promises new additions to her original repertoire.
On Sunday, two prominent drummers from the home-grown jazz scene, Darren Moore and Aaron James Lee, will perform a rare improvised drum duo set at the Esplanade Concourse, which will see them blend jazz with Carnatic Indian rhythms.
Also performing is R&B singer Narysal, winner of the Best New Artist prize at the 2021 Youth Music Awards. His set at the Esplanade Concourse on Tuesday will include unreleased music.
Where: Esplanade Concourse and Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till Jan 26, various timings
Admission: Free
Info: For full line-up, timings and other details, go to bit.ly/3vEZSeK