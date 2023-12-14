Music Picks: Concerts by Jessica Jung, Repvblik and The Wynners

Jessica Jung Concert Diamond Dreams Concert Tour in Singapore
South Korean-American singer Jessica Jung, best known as a former member of K-pop group Girls’ Generation, will be back in Singapore to stage her first solo show here.
The set list will include tunes from her debut solo album, With Love, J, released in 2016.
The gig is part of her Diamonds Dream concert tour, which started in Macau in November.
The San Francisco native was scouted by SM Entertainment when she was only 11 years old, and made her debut as one of nine Girls’ Generation members in 2007. She left the group in 2014 due to scheduling conflicts.
Where: Resorts World Convention Centre, Resorts World Ballroom, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: Harbourfront
When: Dec 16, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $268 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Repvblik – Live In Singapore 2023
Indonesian pop-rock band Repvblik are best known for regional hits such as Sandiwara Cinta (2014), Selimut Tetangga (2014) and Aku Takut (2016).
Formed in Bogor in 2004 and fronted by singer Ruri Herdian Wantogia, the band released their debut album Punya Arti in 2007.
Over the years, the quartet have garnered several accolades, including best band at Indonesian awards show Inbox in 2016.
In February, they released their latest and seventh album, Sandiwara Lagi.
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: Dec 17, 5pm
Admission: $58 to $188 from Sistic
The Wynners: Farewell With Love Live In Singapore
This is the last chance for fans to catch Hong Kong pop veterans The Wynners in concert.
The group will disband after their current 50th anniversary concert tour, which includes the Singapore show.
Formed in 1973, the group are known for Cantonese classics like Unchanged For A Thousand Years (1988) as well as English songs such as L-O-V-E Love (1974).
The band, comprising music stalwarts Alan Tam, Kenny Bee, Bennett Pang, Danny Yip and Anthony Chan, went their separate ways in 1978, but reunite every five years for shows.
Chan, the drummer, said at a recent press event in Singapore: “There is a saying that it is good to stop when you are at the top. We want to leave the best impression for audiences.”
Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Dec 17, 8pm
Admission: $168 to $378 via the Marina Bay Sands website and Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588), and at SingPost outlets