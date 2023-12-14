Music Picks: Concerts by Jessica Jung, Repvblik and The Wynners

Jessica Jung Concert Diamond Dreams Concert Tour in Singapore

South Korean-American singer Jessica Jung, best known as a former member of K-pop group Girls’ Generation, will be back in Singapore to stage her first solo show here.

The set list will include tunes from her debut solo album, With Love, J, released in 2016.

The gig is part of her Diamonds Dream concert tour, which started in Macau in November.

The San Francisco native was scouted by SM Entertainment when she was only 11 years old, and made her debut as one of nine Girls’ Generation members in 2007. She left the group in 2014 due to scheduling conflicts.

Where: Resorts World Convention Centre, Resorts World Ballroom, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Harbourfront

When: Dec 16, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $268 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Repvblik – Live In Singapore 2023