Music Picks: Concerts by Jason Wade and Hacken Lee, performance by Gryffin

Hacken Lee X Orchestra Concert In Singapore
It has been a little over a year since Hacken Lee’s last performance here at the Sands Grand Ballroom, but the Hong Kong singer is back with a gig at the larger Singapore Indoor Stadium.
This time, the 56-year-old will also be backed by a 50-piece orchestra from The Philharmonic Orchestra (Singapore), as well as his dancers and band from Hong Kong.
His tour is inspired by his song Together Forever, which was written from the perspective of a group of orchestra players. It is the opening track of his 2023 Cantopop album Fairy Tales For Adults.
The orchestral accompaniment will also help many of his hits, such as Half Moon Serenade (1987), come alive.
In a press statement, he said: “My music often delves into the emotional nuances of love, loss and the intricacies of contemporary life. These themes, I believe, are best amplified and honoured by the depth and complexity that only a symphony can provide.”
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: June 9, 7.30pm
Admission: $108 to $298 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Jason Wade From Lifehouse Live In Singapore
With his soft, soulful voice, Jason Wade’s music is often a great companion to wind down to in the evenings. The American singer-songwriter will be performing at the Capitol Theatre on June 3.
Many might know him as the lead singer of American alternative rock band Lifehouse, which are on hiatus. In the meantime, Wade has been working on a new record. Its title track, the atmospheric guitar-backed A Likely Story, was released in January, and expresses a scepticism towards another person’s account of a situation.
As a solo artiste, he has also released albums such as Paper Cuts (2017) and Ode To Silence (2021). His most well-known work is a cover of the classical love ballad You Belong To Me, which was featured on the soundtrack album for the animated film Shrek (2001), and aptly captures the love between the good-hearted ogre title character and Princess Fiona.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: June 3, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $108 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Gryffin – Asia Tour 2024
Get your dancing shoes ready, as Gryffin arrives at Singapore’s shores with his electronic dance beats on June 6.
The American DJ and record producer is known for his remixes, such as that of Talking Body (2014) by Swedish singer and songwriter Tove Lo. His remix of the song Animals (2014) by American pop-rock band Maroon 5 boasts a trippy, intoxicating energy and a slick synth sound.
The 36-year-old released his debut full-length album Gravity in 2019, which topped Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart that year. It spent 68 weeks on the chart and contains tracks such as Tie Me Down and Remember.
His sophomore album Alive (2022) peaked at No. 3 on the same chart and features collaborations with American band OneRepublic and English singer-songwriter Calum Scott.
Gryffin plans to release a third album in 2024, which will feature a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Rita Ora.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: June 6, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)