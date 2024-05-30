Music Picks: Concerts by Jason Wade and Hacken Lee, performance by Gryffin

Hacken Lee X Orchestra Concert In Singapore

It has been a little over a year since Hacken Lee’s last performance here at the Sands Grand Ballroom, but the Hong Kong singer is back with a gig at the larger Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This time, the 56-year-old will also be backed by a 50-piece orchestra from The Philharmonic Orchestra (Singapore), as well as his dancers and band from Hong Kong.

His tour is inspired by his song Together Forever, which was written from the perspective of a group of orchestra players. It is the opening track of his 2023 Cantopop album Fairy Tales For Adults.

The orchestral accompaniment will also help many of his hits, such as Half Moon Serenade (1987), come alive.

In a press statement, he said: “My music often delves into the emotional nuances of love, loss and the intricacies of contemporary life. These themes, I believe, are best amplified and honoured by the depth and complexity that only a symphony can provide.”

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: June 9, 7.30pm

Admission: $108 to $298 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

Jason Wade From Lifehouse Live In Singapore