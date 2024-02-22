Music Picks: Concerts by IVE and KnowKnow, and in::music performances

IVE The 1st World Tour Show What I Have In Singapore
Who can forget the groovy moves and self-love anthems at IVE’s fan concert at The Star Theatre in June 2023? The mash-up of a fan meeting and a concert saw eye-catching costumes and an empowering message to embrace oneself.
This time, the South Korean girl group – comprising Rei, Gaeul, Wonyoung, Yujin, Liz and Leeseo – are back with their first world tour and at a larger venue at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The Show What I Have tour kicked off with two sold-out shows in Seoul in October 2023 and is slated to make stops in the United States and Australia.
The concert is expected to feature songs from their album I’ve IVE (2023), such as I Am and Kitsch. Their song Eleven, off their first single in 2021, which won them the Best New Artist award at the Melon Music Awards in 2022, is also expected to make the set list.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Feb 24, 6pm
Admission: $158 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
2024 KnowKnow Street Beethoven World Tour Part 1
Fans of Chinese hip-hop group Higher Brothers will be familiar with rap star KnowKnow, known for his works that blend hip-hop and R&B, as well as his playful performances. He previously took the stage at Marina Bay Sands’ Marquee Singapore nightclub in 2023 with several other Chinese rappers.
This time, he is performing solo on his Street Beethoven world tour, named after his 2023 album of the same name. One of his most popular tracks, Mr. Bentley (2019), samples Fur Elise, one of Beethoven’s most famous compositions.
Another of his tracks, Friends And Foes (2019), saw him collaborate with American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg on a song about fake pals. It was used in the Netflix supernatural-action series Wu Assassins (2019).
Expect KnowKnow’s infectious lyrics and boundless energy at his show here.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Feb 27, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $258 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
in::music performances during Huayi
As Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts draws to a close this weekend, do not miss the chance to catch some live music performances at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.
These shows are also part of the venue’s in::music series, which showcases singer-songwriters and bands performing their original compositions.
One of the highlights is Hong Kong artiste Gareth.T’s debut performance here on Feb 23. Blending R&B-infused pop with Western and Cantonese influences, his repertoire includes soul-stirring ballads such as Boyfriend Material (2021) and Loner Anthem (2023), as well as hip-hop tracks such as November Rain (2020).
Taiwanese singer-songwriter Hung Pei-yu will take the stage on Feb 24.
The runner-up of Taiwanese music competition Super Idol in 2011 is best known for singing the soft ballad Tiptoe To You (2011), which has been played on Spotify more than 25 million times. Her first album, Silver Lining (2022), won her the Best New Artist prize at the Golden Melody Awards in 2023.
Rounding up the acts will be Taiwanese singer-songwriter Yo Lee, who won Taiwanese singing competition Jungle Voice in 2018. His Feb 25 gig is part of his Cooling Down live tour and will include haunting songs such as the 2018 number, One Who Will (Find Me), about waiting for one’s love to appear.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: Feb 23, 8pm (Gareth.T); Feb 24, 8pm (Hung Pei-yu); Feb 25, 3pm (Yo Lee)
Admission: $68 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).