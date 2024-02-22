Music Picks: Concerts by IVE and KnowKnow, and in::music performances

IVE The 1st World Tour Show What I Have In Singapore

Who can forget the groovy moves and self-love anthems at IVE’s fan concert at The Star Theatre in June 2023? The mash-up of a fan meeting and a concert saw eye-catching costumes and an empowering message to embrace oneself.

This time, the South Korean girl group – comprising Rei, Gaeul, Wonyoung, Yujin, Liz and Leeseo – are back with their first world tour and at a larger venue at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Show What I Have tour kicked off with two sold-out shows in Seoul in October 2023 and is slated to make stops in the United States and Australia.

The concert is expected to feature songs from their album I’ve IVE (2023), such as I Am and Kitsch. Their song Eleven, off their first single in 2021, which won them the Best New Artist award at the Melon Music Awards in 2022, is also expected to make the set list.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Feb 24, 6pm

Admission: $158 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

