Music Picks: Concerts by Itzy, Nickthereal and Music Travel Love

Itzy 2nd World Tour Born To Be In Singapore

K-pop girl group Itzy last performed at The Star Theatre in January 2023. This time, they are back with a bigger show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

They are on tour to promote their third studio album Born To Be, released in January. The work’s 10 tracks include the dance-pop number Untouchable, which encourages listeners to stay resilient in the face of hardship.

In a first for Itzy, the album also features solo songs from each of the group’s five members. Yeji rocks out in the energetic Crown On My Head, while Lia slows things down in the heartfelt Blossom. Ryujin is not afraid to get real in the break-up number Run Away and Chaeryeong shines in the dreamy-sounding Mine. Finally, Yuna keeps things fun and playful in Yet, But.

Although Lia is on hiatus, the other four members will have plenty of opportunities to showcase their individuality at the upcoming show.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: April 6, 6pm

Admission: $168 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

2024 Nickthereal Realive World Tour – Singapore