Music Picks: Concerts by Itzy, Nickthereal and Music Travel Love

Itzy 2nd World Tour Born To Be In Singapore
K-pop girl group Itzy last performed at The Star Theatre in January 2023. This time, they are back with a bigger show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
They are on tour to promote their third studio album Born To Be, released in January. The work’s 10 tracks include the dance-pop number Untouchable, which encourages listeners to stay resilient in the face of hardship.
In a first for Itzy, the album also features solo songs from each of the group’s five members. Yeji rocks out in the energetic Crown On My Head, while Lia slows things down in the heartfelt Blossom. Ryujin is not afraid to get real in the break-up number Run Away and Chaeryeong shines in the dreamy-sounding Mine. Finally, Yuna keeps things fun and playful in Yet, But.
Although Lia is on hiatus, the other four members will have plenty of opportunities to showcase their individuality at the upcoming show.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: April 6, 6pm
Admission: $168 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
2024 Nickthereal Realive World Tour – Singapore
After a rollicking 40-minute set at the One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2023, Nickthereal is back with a solo show at the Capitol Theatre. The Taiwanese singer-rapper-actor, whose real name is Nick Chou, performed at the now-defunct Shanghai Dolly in 2017.
His upcoming concert is part of his Realive world tour, which kicked off at the Taipei Arena in 2022, and has since travelled to places such as Kaohsiung and Hong Kong. The 35-year-old is expected to perform hits such as I’m The Man (2018) and Handsome To Break Up (2016) in his down-to-earth, tell-it-as-it-is style.
At his 2023 set here, the multi-hyphenate asked the audience for suggestions on local cuisine to try. They replied with a long list, including laksa, kaya toast, bak kut teh and bak chor mee. If he did not have the chance to eat everything then, he will have another chance now.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: April 6, 8pm
Admission: $108 to $228 via All Access Asia (allaccess-asia.com)
Music Travel Love Covering The World Asia Tour 2024
You might remember the 1990s Canadian pop-rock and country band The Moffatts, made up of four brothers – Scott, Bob, Clint and Dave Moffatt. Two of the siblings – identical twins Bob and Clint – now perform as a duo, Music Travel Love, and travel the world.
The pair are known for their covers of famous songs such as George Benson’s Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You and Ben E. King’s Stand By Me. Under their former name Same Same, the duo also released an album The Meaning Of Happy (2006), with tracks such as Supermodel and City Lights.
They are set to bring on the nostalgia during their performance here on April 7. During the show, their fraternal triplet Dave will also make a special appearance.
Where: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 4, Hall 406, 1 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Promenade/Esplanade/City Hall
When: April 7, 7.30pm
Admission: $138 to $218 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)