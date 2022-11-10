Music picks: Concerts by Guns N’ Roses, The Observatory and Amni Musfirah

Guns N’ Roses

Brace yourself for some November Rain.

American band Guns N’ Roses are behind some of the most enduring hard rock songs from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

You cannot call yourself a classic rock fan if you cannot sing along to hits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine (1987), Welcome To The Jungle (1987), Paradise City (1987) and November Rain (1991).

Their last tour, which included a 2017 show for 50,000 fans in Singapore, ended up being the third-highest-grossing tour of all time.

Headed by three core members from the band’s classic line-up – singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan – their upcoming Singapore show is one of only three concerts they are staging in Asia.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

MRT: Stadium

When: Saturday, 6.30pm

Admission: From $132 via Ticketek (go to premier.ticketek.com.sg)

D﻿emon State Album Launch Concert