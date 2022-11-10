Music picks: Concerts by Guns N’ Roses, The Observatory and Amni Musfirah

Guns N’ Roses
Brace yourself for some November Rain.
American band Guns N’ Roses are behind some of the most enduring hard rock songs from the late 1980s and early 1990s.
You cannot call yourself a classic rock fan if you cannot sing along to hits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine (1987), Welcome To The Jungle (1987), Paradise City (1987) and November Rain (1991).
Their last tour, which included a 2017 show for 50,000 fans in Singapore, ended up being the third-highest-grossing tour of all time.
Headed by three core members from the band’s classic line-up – singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan – their upcoming Singapore show is one of only three concerts they are staging in Asia.
Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday, 6.30pm
Admission: From $132 via Ticketek (go to premier.ticketek.com.sg)
Demon State Album Launch Concert
Home-grown experimental music stalwarts The Observatory are staging a concert with Japanese sound artist Koichi Shimizu to launch their recent collaborative album, Demon State.
They will perform songs from the album together, as well as do individual sets.
Currently made up of multi-instrumentalists Dharma, Yuen Chee Wai and Cheryl Ong, The Observatory have constantly reinvented their craft in the past two decades.
The partnership between the band and Shimizu date back to the mid-2000s. When the pandemic hit, both acts worked on what would become songs on Demon State separately – The Observatory in Singapore and Shimizu in Japan.
In 2021, The Observatory showcased early iterations of the songs in Demon States, a mixed-reality art exhibition that was part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts.
Where: T?uff Club, 19-01, 138 Robinson Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar/Telok Ayer
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $35 until Friday via Eventbrite (bit.ly/3TnDeRs), $40 at the door
Crown Live Show
Singaporean pop/R&B singer Amni Musfirah is staging her first solo concert since the pandemic hit and will play songs off her 2021 debut album Crown.
No stranger to major shows, Amni has sung in events such as the Youth Olympic Games 2010, various editions of ChildAid concerts as well as the 2020 edition of Chingay.
The concert will also feature fellow home-grown singer-songwriter Gareth Fernandez as opening act. He will play live, for the first time, songs off his 2021 album Lost In You.
Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street
MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway/Lavender
When: Saturday, 4pm
Admission: $35 via Klook (bit.ly/3UoB0Tc)