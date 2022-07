Annual music festival Ignite!, organised by Republic Polytechnic students, returns with a live edition after being held online for two years due to the pandemic.

This year's line-up features 14 bands and singers performing over two days. Among the acts are rapper ShiGGa Shay, psychedelic rockers Bakers In Space, indie bands M1LDL1FE and Saints Among Sinners, as well as rising singer-songwriters Marian Carmel, Daniel Sid and Rangga Jones.