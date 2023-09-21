Music Picks: Concerts by Epik High, Sepultura, Testament and XPDC

Epik High All Time High In Singapore

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High, who sold out their last Singapore concert in 2022, are coming back for another show.

Comprising Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz, they are best known for hits such as It’s Cold (2012), Born Hater (2014) and Happy Ending (2014).

Their first performance in Singapore was at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel, in 2019.

In February 2023, they released their latest EP, Strawberry. The group, whose music often touches on social issues and mental health, have a strong global following and were the first South Korean act to perform at Coachella music festival in California in 2016.

Where: Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Saturday, 7.30pm

Admission: From $138 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

