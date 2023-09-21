Music Picks: Concerts by Epik High, Sepultura, Testament and XPDC

Epik High All Time High In Singapore
South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High, who sold out their last Singapore concert in 2022, are coming back for another show.
Comprising Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz, they are best known for hits such as It’s Cold (2012), Born Hater (2014) and Happy Ending (2014).
Their first performance in Singapore was at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel, in 2019.
In February 2023, they released their latest EP, Strawberry. The group, whose music often touches on social issues and mental health, have a strong global following and were the first South Korean act to perform at Coachella music festival in California in 2016.
Where: Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Admission: From $138 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Titans Unleashed – Testament x Sepultura x Hell Freezes Over
Three metal bands from around the world are set to stage a joint concert in Singapore.
American band Testament are one of the most influential bands from the thrash metal scene that emerged in the 1980s, with 13 albums in their discography. Their last release was 2020’s Titans Of Creation.
Sepultura are Brazil’s most prominent metal band, with roots dating back to 1984. The band’s late 1980s and 1990s albums are credited as being a major influence on metal bands worldwide. Their 15th studio album Quadra came out in 2020.
Japanese band Hell Freezes Over are the youngest act among the three. Formed in 2013, the Tokyo-based quintet released their debut album, Hellraiser, in 2020.
Where: *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link
MRT: Somerset
When: Next Thursday, 6pm
Admission: From $238 via BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com or call 6591-8871)
XPDC Live in Singapore – Legacy Continues
Malaysian rock band XPDC Kita Peng-yu’s concert in Singapore pays tribute to former singer and founding member Mael XPDC, who died from shortness of breath in April. He was 55.
XPDC were one of the most popular bands during the heyday of Malay rock music in the 1990s, and scored hits such as C.I.N.T.A. (L.O.V.E.,1990), Hentian Ini (This Stop, 1997) and Titian Perjalanan (Connecting Journey, 1994).
The concert will also feature a support act, fellow Malaysian rock band Kristal, who released debut album Semut & Lebah (Ants & Bees) in 2000.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre,1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Next Wednesday, 8pm
Admission: From $55 via Sistic