Music Picks: Concerts by Enhypen, Melanie Martinez and Priscilla Abby

Enhypen World Tour Fate In Singapore

Fans of Enhypen will be glad to see their idols for the first time in Singapore, when the South Korean boy band hold two concerts here on Jan 20 and 21.

Formed in 2020 through the South Korean reality competition I-Land, the seven-member group consist of Ni-ki, Heeseung, Jake, Sunghoon, Jungwon, Sunoo and Jay.

The band’s name comes from the hyphen symbol, which connects different words to create new meanings. In the same way, Enhypen hope to come together to form an act based on connection, discovery and growth.

They have released the studio albums Dimension: Dilemma (2021) in Korean and Sadame (2022) in Japanese. Their latest album Orange Blood, released in November 2023, also debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

The Singapore performances are part of their second world tour, titled Fate, which has already travelled to Asian cities such as Seoul, Tokyo and Macau, as well as Chicago and Dallas in the United States.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Jan 20 and 21, 8pm

Admission: $148 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

