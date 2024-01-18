Music Picks: Concerts by Enhypen, Melanie Martinez and Priscilla Abby

Enhypen World Tour Fate In Singapore
Fans of Enhypen will be glad to see their idols for the first time in Singapore, when the South Korean boy band hold two concerts here on Jan 20 and 21.
Formed in 2020 through the South Korean reality competition I-Land, the seven-member group consist of Ni-ki, Heeseung, Jake, Sunghoon, Jungwon, Sunoo and Jay.
The band’s name comes from the hyphen symbol, which connects different words to create new meanings. In the same way, Enhypen hope to come together to form an act based on connection, discovery and growth.
They have released the studio albums Dimension: Dilemma (2021) in Korean and Sadame (2022) in Japanese. Their latest album Orange Blood, released in November 2023, also debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
The Singapore performances are part of their second world tour, titled Fate, which has already travelled to Asian cities such as Seoul, Tokyo and Macau, as well as Chicago and Dallas in the United States.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Jan 20 and 21, 8pm
Admission: $148 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Melanie Martinez: Portals Tour In Singapore
American singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez will be performing in Singapore on Jan 25 as part of her first Asian tour.
The Portals tour is the 28-year-old’s fourth concert tour, in support of her 2023 studio album of the same name. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and contains the self-reflective track Void, which has been played on Spotify more than 100 million times.
The dreamy-sounding Death also suggests how one’s essence continues to live on even after the physical body dies.
The tour will see Martinez performing exclusively as her alter ego Cry Baby, an otherworldly creature with pink skin, two pairs of blue eyes and green hair, and typically donning various nature-inspired clothing.
Where: Singapore Expo Hall 7, 1 Expo Drive
MRT: Expo
When: Jan 25, 8pm
Admission: $108 to $138 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
Priscilla Abby Rhythms Of The Universe Concert 2024
Malaysian singer Priscilla Abby, whose YouTube channel has more than 1.25 million subscribers, is known for her covers of songs as diverse as Chinese singer Ren Ran’s Birds And Cicadas (2020) and Malaysian singer Ismail Izzani’s Bidadari (2018).
The former teen prodigy, who shot to fame in a singing competition in 2014, has also released several original works, such as the empowering anthem Fight For My Life (2019) and the trippy number Love Once (2018), which is influenced by electronic dance music.
The 26-year-old is returning to Singapore with a concert titled Rhythms Of The Universe, which was performed in Malaysia’s Resorts World Genting in September 2023 to good reviews.
She recently addressed her Singapore fans in a Facebook video, saying: “I hope we can sing together and enjoy the music.”
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: Jan 19, 7.40pm
Admission: $98 to $198 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)