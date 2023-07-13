Music Picks: Concerts by David Tao, Bang Yong-guk and Rini

David Tao Live At Marina Bay Sands
Taiwanese singer David Tao is set to take the stage at the integrated resort on Sunday as part of the inaugural Where Music Takes Over music festival at Marina Bay Sands.
The six-time Golden Melody Award-winner, who debuted in 1997, is known as the godfather of Mandarin R&B. A prolific composer and singer-songwriter, the 54-year-old is renowned for his signature crossover genre of R&B and hard rock tunes.
His last major show here was at the One Love Asia Festival in October 2022, where he churned out hits such as Small Town Girl (1999) and Black Tangerine (2002).
These songs may make his set list again, as he is expected to serenade fans with staples of Mandpop melodies this weekend.
Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Sunday, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $248 via Marina Bay Sands’ website (str.sg/iwuJ) or Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
The Colors Of Bang Yongguk: Singapore
South Korean rapper-singer Bang Yong-guk will hold a concert at the Victoria Theatre on Sunday.
The 33-year-old was the leader of boy group B.A.P from 2012 to 2018. He left the group when his contract with record label and entertainment agency TS Entertainment expired. After completing his military service, he established a one-man agency and released the single Race (2021), which posits life as an endless race.
In May, he released the EP The Colors Of Love, with tracks such as Breath and Rain On Me. Primarily a hip-hop artiste, he has cited rappers 50 Cent, P. Diddy and Pharrell Williams as his musical influences.
Where: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Sunday, 7pm
Admission: $88 to $240 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and at SingPost outlets
Rini Live In Singapore
Melbourne-raised and Los Angeles-based artiste Justerini Sandoval, known by his stage name Rini, is bringing his Past The Naked Eye tour to Singapore on Monday.
The R&B singer is best known for his critically acclaimed 12-track debut album Constellations (2021), which contains an ambient collection of sounds exploring the nuances of love. Its most famous track, the slow love song Out Of The Blue, has been played more than 32 million times on Spotify.
Rini’s influences include singer-songwriters Frank Ocean, Daniel Caesar and The Weeknd. The 26-year-old is known for his soulful voice and ability to produce a sultry falsetto. He has also received praises for his storytelling-like lyrics.
Where: Hall D, Level B2 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Monday, 8pm
Admission: $108 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and SingPost outlets