Music Picks: Concerts by David Tao, Bang Yong-guk and Rini

David Tao Live At Marina Bay Sands

Taiwanese singer David Tao is set to take the stage at the integrated resort on Sunday as part of the inaugural Where Music Takes Over music festival at Marina Bay Sands.

The six-time Golden Melody Award-winner, who debuted in 1997, is known as the godfather of Mandarin R&B. A prolific composer and singer-songwriter, the 54-year-old is renowned for his signature crossover genre of R&B and hard rock tunes.

His last major show here was at the One Love Asia Festival in October 2022, where he churned out hits such as Small Town Girl (1999) and Black Tangerine (2002).

These songs may make his set list again, as he is expected to serenade fans with staples of Mandpop melodies this weekend.

Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Sunday, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $248 via Marina Bay Sands’ website (str.sg/iwuJ) or Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

The Colors Of Bang Yongguk: Singapore