Music Picks: Concerts by Chuang Chuan-ying, Treasure and Billy Bragg

Taiwanese singer Chuang Chuan-ying is known for her melodious and youthful-sounding voice. PHOTO: DREAM NATION/FACEBOOK
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Heartfelt Concert 2: Chuang Chuan-ying

The Heartfelt Concert series of shows aims to promote Mandopop artistes, and its first concert on Thursday features Taiwanese singer Fang Wu.

The second show on Friday will showcase fellow Taiwanese singer Chuang Chuan-ying, who goes by the nickname Ball. Although known as the lead singer of Taiwanese indie duo katncandix2, she has also released solo works, such as her 2014 EP Hi, I’m Ball Ball Rock and her 2017 album The Life Of Stars. Noted for her melodious and youthful-sounding voice, she last performed here in 2018.

Since then, she has released her second album Best Ear (2018), with the violin-heavy title track and the tranquil-sounding Freedom. Expect her to present these new tracks and more of her breezy brand of folk-pop.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Friday, 7.30pm
Admission: $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at all SingPost outlets

2023 Treasure Tour Hello In Singapore

South Korean boy band Treasure will be performing in Singapore for the first time. PHOTO: TREASURE/FACEBOOK

South Korean boy band Treasure are set to perform in Singapore for the first time this weekend. They have 10 members – Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.

In 2021, they released their debut studio album The First Step: Treasure Effect, containing tracks such as the cheerful My Treasure and the comforting Slowmotion. The group clinched the Rookie of the Year prize at the Seoul Music Awards in 2021.

With their infectious positivity, this K-pop group is one to watch.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday, 6pm
Admission: $168 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at all SingPost outlets

An Evening With Billy Bragg

English singer-songwriter Billy Bragg has released 13 studio albums, such as Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs Spy (1983) and Brewing Up With Billy Bragg (1984). PHOTO: BILLY BRAGG/FACEBOOK

Billy Bragg is a revered political singer-songwriter from England. His music blends folk, punk rock and protest songs, and often has a left-wing activist bent.

His debut album Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs Spy (1983) earned raves around the world. He then followed up with Brewing Up With Billy Bragg (1984), which features a mix of political songs such as It Says Here, as well as tunes of unrequited love, such as The Saturday Boy.

In all, he has released 13 studio albums and has a street – Bragg Close – in East London named after him. In 2015, he received the Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Awards, for inspiring others to follow in his footsteps in developing the Americana genre.

Where: University Cultural Centre Theatre, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent
MRT: Clementi/Kent Ridge
When: April 13, 8pm
Admission: $128 to $148 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

More On This Topic
Music Picks: Saxophonist Kenny G, DJ Timmy Trumpet and free Soul Jam gigs
Music Picks: Concerts by Rene Liu, EB Duet and The Doobie Brothers

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top