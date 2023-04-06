Music Picks: Concerts by Chuang Chuan-ying, Treasure and Billy Bragg

Heartfelt Concert 2: Chuang Chuan-ying

The Heartfelt Concert series of shows aims to promote Mandopop artistes, and its first concert on Thursday features Taiwanese singer Fang Wu.

The second show on Friday will showcase fellow Taiwanese singer Chuang Chuan-ying, who goes by the nickname Ball. Although known as the lead singer of Taiwanese indie duo katncandix2, she has also released solo works, such as her 2014 EP Hi, I’m Ball Ball Rock and her 2017 album The Life Of Stars. Noted for her melodious and youthful-sounding voice, she last performed here in 2018.

Since then, she has released her second album Best Ear (2018), with the violin-heavy title track and the tranquil-sounding Freedom. Expect her to present these new tracks and more of her breezy brand of folk-pop.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: Friday, 7.30pm

Admission: $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at all SingPost outlets

