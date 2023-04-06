Music Picks: Concerts by Chuang Chuan-ying, Treasure and Billy Bragg

Heartfelt Concert 2: Chuang Chuan-ying
The Heartfelt Concert series of shows aims to promote Mandopop artistes, and its first concert on Thursday features Taiwanese singer Fang Wu.
The second show on Friday will showcase fellow Taiwanese singer Chuang Chuan-ying, who goes by the nickname Ball. Although known as the lead singer of Taiwanese indie duo katncandix2, she has also released solo works, such as her 2014 EP Hi, I’m Ball Ball Rock and her 2017 album The Life Of Stars. Noted for her melodious and youthful-sounding voice, she last performed here in 2018.
Since then, she has released her second album Best Ear (2018), with the violin-heavy title track and the tranquil-sounding Freedom. Expect her to present these new tracks and more of her breezy brand of folk-pop.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Friday, 7.30pm
Admission: $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at all SingPost outlets
2023 Treasure Tour Hello In Singapore
South Korean boy band Treasure are set to perform in Singapore for the first time this weekend. They have 10 members – Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.
In 2021, they released their debut studio album The First Step: Treasure Effect, containing tracks such as the cheerful My Treasure and the comforting Slowmotion. The group clinched the Rookie of the Year prize at the Seoul Music Awards in 2021.
With their infectious positivity, this K-pop group is one to watch.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday, 6pm
Admission: $168 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at all SingPost outlets
An Evening With Billy Bragg
Billy Bragg is a revered political singer-songwriter from England. His music blends folk, punk rock and protest songs, and often has a left-wing activist bent.
His debut album Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs Spy (1983) earned raves around the world. He then followed up with Brewing Up With Billy Bragg (1984), which features a mix of political songs such as It Says Here, as well as tunes of unrequited love, such as The Saturday Boy.
In all, he has released 13 studio albums and has a street – Bragg Close – in East London named after him. In 2015, he received the Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Awards, for inspiring others to follow in his footsteps in developing the Americana genre.
Where: University Cultural Centre Theatre, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent
MRT: Clementi/Kent Ridge
When: April 13, 8pm
Admission: $128 to $148 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)