Music Picks: Concerts by Anson Seabra, Kodaline and Wormrot

Anson Seabra: The Neverland Tour In Singapore
Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Anson Seabra will be performing for the very first time in Singapore on Monday. His 2022 The Wonderland Tour did not have a stop here, so the current tour is the first chance for fans here to listen to him live.
Known for his enchanting voice and emotionally resonant lyrics, the 29-year-old American has released a number of hit singles, such as Peter Pan Was Right (2022), which has been played more than 56 million times on Spotify, as well as Kryptonite (2023) and I Can Love Anyone (As Long As It’s You) (2023).
The Neverland Tour kicked off in Warsaw in April and travelled across Europe in two months. It is stopping here as part of the tour’s Asia leg, which includes shows in Manila and Kuala Lumpur.
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: Monday, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $98 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Kodaline Live In Singapore
After successful shows here in 2015 and 2018, Irish rock band Kodaline are back for their third concert in Singapore.
This time, they will perform their latest releases such as Wherever You Are, from their fourth album One Day At A Time (2020), as well as old favourites like The One (2015) and High Hopes (2013). Their biggest hit, All I Want (2013), has been played more than a billion times on Spotify.
Previously known as 21 Demands, Kodaline adopted their current name in 2012 and comprise Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May and Jason Boland.
Their Singapore show is part of an Asian tour which includes stops in Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Taipei. Toronto-based music collective New West, whose songs touch on themes of nostalgia, infatuation, heartbreak and self-awareness, will be the opening act.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre,1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $188 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
Wormrot Live In Singapore
Singaporean grindcore band Wormrot are back for their first hometown show in four years.
Their fourth full-length album Hiss (2022) has been their most successful yet. It peaked at No. 2 on Britain’s Official Rock and Metal Albums Chart, and American magazine Rolling Stone named it among the 15 best metal albums of 2022.
Founding member and frontman Arif Rot departed the group shortly before the album’s release and the band now comprise guitarist Rasyid Juraimi and drummer Vijesh Ghariwala. Vocalist Gabriel Dubko, the frontman of European metal outfit Implore, is touring with them.
Also supporting them are local bands Doldrey and Amateur Takes Control.
Where: *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link
MRT: Somerset
When: Friday, 7.30pm
Admission: $60 via Peatix (wormrot.peatix.com)