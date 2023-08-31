Music Picks: Concerts by Anson Seabra, Kodaline and Wormrot

Anson Seabra: The Neverland Tour In Singapore

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Anson Seabra will be performing for the very first time in Singapore on Monday. His 2022 The Wonderland Tour did not have a stop here, so the current tour is the first chance for fans here to listen to him live.

Known for his enchanting voice and emotionally resonant lyrics, the 29-year-old American has released a number of hit singles, such as Peter Pan Was Right (2022), which has been played more than 56 million times on Spotify, as well as Kryptonite (2023) and I Can Love Anyone (As Long As It’s You) (2023).

The Neverland Tour kicked off in Warsaw in April and travelled across Europe in two months. It is stopping here as part of the tour’s Asia leg, which includes shows in Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

MRT: one-north

When: Monday, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $98 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

