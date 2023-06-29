Music Picks: Concerts by Andy Hui, You Me At Six, D’Masiv and more

Andy Hui Human Live At Marina Bay Sands
Hong Kong singer Andy Hui is slated to put on a show at Marina Bay Sands on Saturday as part of his Human Live world tour, which also marks his first solo concert comeback after a three-year hiatus.
The husband of Hong Kong actress-singer Sammi Cheng, Hui has amassed an extensive repertoire of Cantonese and Mandarin hits, such as Am I Really In Your Heart (1994) and Lover A (2013), as well as many awards and nominations throughout his 37-year music career.
Before the pandemic, he had performed here in 2018 at the Resorts World Ballroom as part of a group gig that included Taiwanese singers Tarcy Su and Panda Hsiung.
Where: Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $328 via Marina Bay Sands’ website (str.sg/iJ7g)
D’Masiv 2oad To The World
Two indie bands, one epic night. The Star Theatre is set to come alive on July 6 as two groups from the region come together for a memorable performance.
Malaysian band Masdo will kick the night off with their unique blend of indie rock, folk and pop, which has earned them a dedicated following and critical acclaim.
Indonesian band D’Masiv, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary, will then entertain audiences with their signature sound.
Their 2008 album, Perubahan, featured the hit song Cinta Ini Membunuhku, while their more recent releases include Kau Yang Tak Pernah Tahu (2021).
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: July 6, 8pm
Admission: $58 to $228 via BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com or call 6591-8871)
You Me At Six Live In Singapore
English rock band You Me At Six will light up the stage at *Scape The Ground Theatre on Tuesday as part of their Truth Decay tour.
The five-member group – comprising lead vocalist Josh Franceschi, rhythm guitarist Max Helyer, lead guitarist Chris Miller, bass guitarist Matt Barnes and drummer Dan Flint – last performed here in 2014.
They return to their emo-rock roots in this tour, named after their latest critically acclaimed album Truth Decay (2023), which featured the angsty Deep Cuts and nostalgic God Bless The 90s Kids.
Where: *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link
MRT: Somerset
When: Tuesday, 7pm
Admission: $89 via Peatix (ymas2023.peatix.com)