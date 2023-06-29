Music Picks: Concerts by Andy Hui, You Me At Six, D’Masiv and more

Andy Hui Human Live At Marina Bay Sands

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui is slated to put on a show at Marina Bay Sands on Saturday as part of his Human Live world tour, which also marks his first solo concert comeback after a three-year hiatus.

The husband of Hong Kong actress-singer Sammi Cheng, Hui has amassed an extensive repertoire of Cantonese and Mandarin hits, such as Am I Really In Your Heart (1994) and Lover A (2013), as well as many awards and nominations throughout his 37-year music career.

Before the pandemic, he had performed here in 2018 at the Resorts World Ballroom as part of a group gig that included Taiwanese singers Tarcy Su and Panda Hsiung.

Where: Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $328 via Marina Bay Sands’ website (str.sg/iJ7g)

