Music Picks: Concerts by Alexander 23, BabyMonster and Judika

Alexander 23: American Boy In Asia In Singapore
If you cannot get American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U (2021) out of your head, then you have Alexander 23 to thank.
Alexander 23, an American singer-songwriter and record producer, co-produced the track as well as played electric guitar and contributed backing vocals on the track.
The 29-year-old will perform his first solo concert in Singapore as part of his American Boy In Asia tour, which also has stops in Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.
Alexander Glantz goes by the stage name Alexander 23 as his birthday falls on Jan 23.
His most popular song is the soulful ballad IDK You Yet (2020), which has been played on Spotify more than 520 million times. His debut studio album Aftershock (2022) also has reflective tracks such as The Hardest Part and Somebody’s Nobody.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: June 14, 8pm
Admission: $78 to $168 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
BabyMonster Presents: See You There In Singapore
New K-pop group BabyMonster may not have a studio album yet, but they have already amassed a fan base large enough to almost fill The Star Theatre, which has 5,000 seats.
The seven-member group, consisting of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita, will hold their first fan meeting here on June 15, and they promise to captivate with their snazzy choreography and youthful energy.
Their first EP BabyMons7er (2024) features the hip-hop dance hit Sheesh. Also on the work is the catchy tune Like That – American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is one of its composers – and the contemplative song Dream.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange
MRT: Buona Vista
When: June 15, 6pm
Admission: $108 to $268 via Ticketmaster
Judika Live In Singapore
A notable figure in Indonesian entertainment, Judika has made a name for himself both on stage and the big screen.
The Indonesian actor-singer, who starred in movies such as Fire Squad (2008), has released seven albums and been a judge on singing talent shows, such as Indonesian Idol (2004 to present) and X Factor Indonesia (2012 to present).
The 45-year-old’s hits include the sad love song Bagaimana Kalau Aku Tidak Baik Baik Saja (2021), which looks back at a relationship with hurt and regret. It was inspired by the South Korean television series Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020).
There is also Jikalau Kau Cinta (2017), an emotional track about expressing your love to others when you have the chance.
For his show here, a 30 per cent discount to tickets is available. Go to bit.ly/judikaliveinsg_sah30
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange
MRT: Buona Vista
When: June 8, 8pm
Admission: $78 to $258 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)