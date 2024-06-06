Music Picks: Concerts by Alexander 23, BabyMonster and Judika

Alexander 23: American Boy In Asia In Singapore

If you cannot get American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U (2021) out of your head, then you have Alexander 23 to thank.

Alexander 23, an American singer-songwriter and record producer, co-produced the track as well as played electric guitar and contributed backing vocals on the track.

The 29-year-old will perform his first solo concert in Singapore as part of his American Boy In Asia tour, which also has stops in Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.

Alexander Glantz goes by the stage name Alexander 23 as his birthday falls on Jan 23.

His most popular song is the soulful ballad IDK You Yet (2020), which has been played on Spotify more than 520 million times. His debut studio album Aftershock (2022) also has reflective tracks such as The Hardest Part and Somebody’s Nobody.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: June 14, 8pm

Admission: $78 to $168 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

BabyMonster Presents: See You There In Singapore