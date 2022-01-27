Music Picks: Cantopop star Yip Sai Wing's gig, new EP by K-pop group fromis_9

Taipei New Year Concert

To usher in the new year, a star-studded show was held in the Xinyi district of Taiwan's capital, and streamed live on the Taipei City Government's YouTube channel.

Among the highlights were performances by Malaysian singer Fish Leong, who sang her 2019 ballad Slow-to-cool-down, and Taiwanese indie pop group Wonfu, who got the audience pumping with the upbeat Hokkien song Hello Everybody.

Veteran entertainer Tiger Huang sang Let's Dance and As Time Goes On, while singer-songwriter Lala Hsu took it slow with the reflective Prototype. Other acts which took the stage included Taiwanese bands Accusefive and EggPlantEgg.

Watch the show here: