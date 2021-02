An amalgam of various genres ranging from Western and Chinese classical to gamelan and electronic music, this online concert brings together musicians from Singapore and Indonesia.

The event's founder and creative director is Singaporean cellist Leslie Tan from T'ang Quartet. He will perform alongside artistes such ashome-grown erhu player Rozie Hoong from Stringwerkz and Open Score Project, and Indonesian musician Ismet Ruchimat from Sundanese gamelan jazz group Sambasunda.