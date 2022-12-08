Music Picks: Air Supply, ChildAid 2022 and Lacuna Coil concert

Air Supply 45th Anniversary Tour – The Lost In Love Experience

Australian duo Air Supply are still going strong and celebrating their 45th anniversary with a global tour that includes a stop in Singapore.

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Graham Russell and vocalist Russell Hitchcock, who are inductees in the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame, are no strangers to these shores, having performed here several times. Their last concert in Singapore was in 2018.

The duo’s extensive discography includes adult contemporary radio staples such as All Out Of Love (1980), Even The Nights Are Better (1982) and Making Love Out Of Nothing At All (1983).

While their soft-rock leanings and grand ballads have never endeared them to critics, their popularity among fans has remained steady over the decades. As Russell himself admitted in a 2021 interview with media outlet Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume: “We were never cool. We’re still not cool.”

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Dec 13, 8pm

Admission: From $88 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

