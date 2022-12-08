Music Picks: Air Supply, ChildAid 2022 and Lacuna Coil concert

Air Supply 45th Anniversary Tour – The Lost In Love Experience
Australian duo Air Supply are still going strong and celebrating their 45th anniversary with a global tour that includes a stop in Singapore.
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Graham Russell and vocalist Russell Hitchcock, who are inductees in the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame, are no strangers to these shores, having performed here several times. Their last concert in Singapore was in 2018.
The duo’s extensive discography includes adult contemporary radio staples such as All Out Of Love (1980), Even The Nights Are Better (1982) and Making Love Out Of Nothing At All (1983).
While their soft-rock leanings and grand ballads have never endeared them to critics, their popularity among fans has remained steady over the decades. As Russell himself admitted in a 2021 interview with media outlet Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume: “We were never cool. We’re still not cool.”
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Dec 13, 8pm
Admission: From $88 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
ChildAid 2022: All Together Now
Annual charity concert ChildAid returns as a large-scale, in-person production this year.
Organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the production features a young cast of more than 100 singers, dancers, actors and musicians aged six to 18. They include 13-year-old Lim Jing Rui, who can whistle musically complex tunes such as Queen Of The Night from Mozart’s The Magic Flute opera.
The concert repertoire will also include current and classic pop tunes by the likes of BTS, Nicky Youre, OneRepublic, Eurythmics, Elton John and Whitney Houston.
Now in its 18th year, the series raises funds for The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.
Where: University Cultural Centre Ho Bee Auditorium, National University of Singapore, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent
MRT: Clementi/Kent Ridge
When: Dec 13, 7.30pm
Admission: $18 to $38 via Ticketmaster (str.sg/ca22tickets), The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and SingPost outlets
Info: https://str.sg/wCeh
Lacuna Coil Rising From The Dark 2022
Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil were originally scheduled to perform at the Esplanade Annexe Studio in 2020, but had to cancel the show because of the pandemic.
The Milan-based quintet will finally get to play for their Singapore fans here at the same venue. Like the cancelled performance, their gig is part of Singapore Rockfest – a concert series that was also scheduled to run in 2020 and halted due to the pandemic.
Fronted by singer Cristina Scabbia and known for their signature melodic metal sound, the band are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their third album Comalies (2002).
The group have won several awards, including Best Live Act at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2018. Their most recent album, Black Anima, was released in 2019.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Dec 13, 8pm
Admission: $158 from Sistic