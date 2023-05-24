Music Lab Podcast: Singaporean singer Iman Fandi on making music, growing up in famous family

Iman is a multi-hyphenate - a model and athlete who made her professional music debut as a singer and songwriter in 2021.

She recently released her latest and fourth single, Top Bop, a song that sees expand her musical palette and incorporate elements of hip-hop music into her dance-pop repertoire.

Iman is also the only daughter of Singaporean football icon Fandi Ahmad and model Wendy Jacobs, and she grew up with brothers who, too, went on to make their mark in local and international football.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:57 Finding a new musical direction with her latest song, Top Bop

13:51 She had to google why her dad was famous

15:38 On growing up as a tomboy

17:41: Her dad’s thoughts on her music

21:22 Does having famous parents give her an unfair advantage?

Listen to Iman Fandi’s live performance here: https://str.sg/iJBq

Discover Singaporean artiste Iman Fandi at:

YouTube: https://str.sg/iJB4

Spotify: https://str.sg/iJBJ

TikTok: https://str.sg/iJB3

