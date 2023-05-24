Music Lab Podcast: Singaporean singer Iman Fandi on making music, growing up in famous family

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times invites music acts to its podcast studio.
In the fourth episode of Music Lab, ST’s music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi hosts Singapore singer-songwriter Iman Fandi.
Iman is a multi-hyphenate - a model and athlete who made her professional music debut as a singer and songwriter in 2021.
She recently released her latest and fourth single, Top Bop, a song that sees expand her musical palette and incorporate elements of hip-hop music into her dance-pop repertoire.
Iman is also the only daughter of Singaporean football icon Fandi Ahmad and model Wendy Jacobs, and she grew up with brothers who, too, went on to make their mark in local and international football.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:57 Finding a new musical direction with her latest song, Top Bop
13:51 She had to google why her dad was famous
15:38 On growing up as a tomboy
17:41: Her dad’s thoughts on her music
21:22 Does having famous parents give her an unfair advantage?
Listen to Iman Fandi’s live performance here: https://str.sg/iJBq
Discover Singaporean artiste Iman Fandi at:
YouTube: https://str.sg/iJB4
Spotify: https://str.sg/iJBJ
TikTok: https://str.sg/iJB3
Produced by: Eddino Abdul Hadi (dinohadi@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Music Lab theme: Eden Soh (composer/arranger-guitar), Ernest Luis (guitar)
