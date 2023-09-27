Music Lab podcast: Sezairi goes from Singapore Idol to regional pop star

The singer first made his name when he won the third and last season of reality television show Singapore Idol in 2009. With his velvety voice and smooth R&B tunes, the singer has since seen his popularity expand into the region in recent years.

In 2022, he made history as the first local musician to have a song clock more than 100 million streams on Spotify with the emotive ballad It’s You.

He recently released his fourth album, Self Soothing, featuring songs driven by the pursuit of inner peace and emotional stability.

Sezairi also sings a live and full intimate acoustic version of Daylight, a song from Self Soothing (link below to the separate clip).

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:24 On the album title and how music had a soothing effect on him as a child; having anxiety about his identity as a singer and songwriter

7:55 At 17, deciding he was done with academics and wanted to study music, earning the ire of his father; being kicked out of Lasalle College of the Arts

14:10 Lying about being television host-singer Najip Ali’s cousin at the Singapore Idol auditions; having nerves as a performer till only recently

21:51 Musical culture, support for local artistes in Indonesia, being a hit over there, bringing best practices to SG, redefining the meaning of a “musical KPI”

24:48 On encouragement from his wife Syaza Qistina Tan: “Babe, if we go hungry, we’ll go hungry together”

27:29 Being one of the singers of NDP 2021 theme song The Road Ahead and performing to an empty audience

Listen to Sezairi’s live performance here: