Music fans cheer as big names and large-scale concerts return to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Before the pandemic, avid music fan Diyana Amir used to go to concerts every month by major pop acts such as Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars.
When it was recently announced that pop star Justin Bieber will perform at the Singapore National Stadium on Oct 25, it felt like a dream come true for her.
The 23-year-old Nanyang Technological University student says: "Going to concerts with my friends has always been an outlet for me to wind down, socialise and have fun and it's definitely nice to get that back."
Before the pandemic hit in early 2020, the concert scene here was thriving, with crowds of up to 65,000 packing venues such as the Padang.
While small-scale live music performances returned later that year, it is only now, after more than two years, that large-scale concerts are coming back to venues such as the National Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000, and Singapore Indoor Stadium, which can seat up to 12,000.
From April 26, all capacity limits were removed for mask-on events with more than 1,000 participants.
As restrictions on large-scale events eased, there has been a steady stream of announcements in the past few weeks.
In December, megastars of the Mandopop world, Mayday and Jay Chou, will perform at the National Stadium.
Mayday's gig is on Dec 3, while Chou will play two nights on Dec 17 and 18.
The Taiwanese band were originally scheduled to perform in August 2020, but had to reschedule the show several times.
Taiwanese singer A-lin's May 28 show will be the first large-scale concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium since the pandemic hit, while Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros will return to Singapore for a show at The Star Theatre, which seats up to 5,000, on Aug 17.
The Singapore Grand Prix, which had previously included some of the country's biggest concerts at the Padang, is expected to announce its entertainment line-up soon for the F1 night race from Sept 30 to Oct 2.
There is clearly demand - the 40,000 tickets to Bieber's show sold out in two days. The Straits Times understands that the concert promoters are looking into adding more tickets after capacity restrictions on large-scale events were lifted.
Tickets to Chou's shows, which go on sale on May 5, are also expected to sell briskly.
Art director Echelle Choo is planning to spend $388 on a ticket for the Dec 18 gig and go with five other friends.
The 41-year-old has never missed any of the Taiwanese singer-songwriter's past concerts in Singapore and has even travelled to Taiwan to catch him perform live.
She has also held on to her Mayday tickets despite the show being pushed back several times. "I'm feeling extremely excited because it's been two to three years since my last concert," she says.
Ticket prices seem to have gone up slightly. Bieber’s cancelled 2017 concert at the National Stadium had standard ticket prices ranging from $148 to $298, while the upcoming one ranges from $148 to $348.
Prices for Chou’s last National Stadium show in January 2020 ranged from $198 to $368. Tickets to his upcoming shows cost $218 to $388.
Self-professed “super fan” Ms Choo says: “I noticed that the price increased, but I’m okay with it, because everything increases in price, so I guess this is something that we couldn’t avoid.”
Ms Diyana, who splurged on a $348 top-tier Bieber ticket, recalls paying around $200 for front-row seats to his first concert here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2011. “I think the price increase for the upcoming show is okay, considering the artist and venue. I was ready for pricey tickets.”
Cultural studies researcher Liew Kai Khiun notes that compared with Singapore, crowds returned to concerts much earlier in the United States and Western Europe, despite those places having significantly higher Covid-19 death rates. This includes mega music festivals, including the recent Coachella in California in the United States.
He says: "Assuming concert attendees are predominately younger people who are supposedly less vulnerable, Covid-19 would not stand in the way.
"And, after a two-year wait, I suppose Singapore residents who have been filling up concerts with limited capacities are eager to return in larger numbers."
Fans can expect more gig announcements soon.
Event organisers Unusual Entertainment, which is staging the Bieber concert with AEG Presents Asia, say they have two or three more big shows in the pipeline.
Unusual Entertainment's assistant director of marketing Koh San Chin says: "With the lifting of vaccinated travel lanes, both locally and regionally, coupled with Singapore's high vaccination rate, the tours are starting to come back.
"I believe we will see more acts coming by in the months ahead, fuelled by the pent-up local demand. Hopefully, we will be on our way back to pre-pandemic levels by October."
GHY Culture and Media, which is organising Chou's concert, also has more concerts planned, but the company is fully aware that the Covid-19 situation remains fluid.
Its spokesman tells ST that while it is happy to stage concerts again, the company is ready to "adhere to local guidelines and adapt accordingly" in case Covid-19 cases rise again and measures on large gatherings are reintroduced.