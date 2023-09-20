Music & Drama Company turns 50: Still a star machine?

Past and present members of the Music & Drama Company include (clockwise from top left) Sheikh Haikel, Jeremy Monteiro, Alaric Tay, Sezairi, Chua Enlai, Josiah Suthan, Royston Tan, Dominic Chin, Lum Lum Lee and Afiq Noorazwa. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Many of Singapore’s shining stars have walked through its gates.

Dick Lee, JJ Lin, Jeremy Monteiro, Najip Ali, Nathan Hartono and Royston Tan all did their national service there, and went on to become household names.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top