Music composer Monty Norman best known for the James Bond theme music

LONDON • British composer Monty Norman, best known for writing the iconic theme music for the James Bond films, died on Monday at the age of 94, his official website announced.

"It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on July 11, 2022, after a short illness," read the statement.

Norman was born Monty Noserovitch in east London to Jewish parents on April 4, 1928.

He began his singing career with big bands such as those of Ted Heath and Nat Temple, before turning to composing.

Norman has penned songs for films such as The Day The Earth Caught Fire (1961) and Call Me Bwana (1963), and the TV miniseries Dickens Of London (1976).

He also wrote the songs for musicals including Songbook (1979) and Poppy (1982), and composed songs for pop stars such as Cliff Richard, Tommy Steele and Bob Hope.

Norman's best-known work came when he was asked to score the first James Bond film, Dr No, in 1962, although the producers drafted in composer John Barry to rearrange the piece.

Barry, who died at age 77 in 2011, said he had actually written the piece, but Norman won a libel case against the Sunday Times when it made similar claims.

The theme became an integral part of the Bond brand, featuring in 24 subsequent films.

Norman's first wife was actress Diana Coupland, who died at age 78 in 2006.

He is survived by his second wife Rina Caesari, a daughter from his first marriage, two stepdaughters and seven grandchildren.

