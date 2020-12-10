Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Life Goes On - BTS

2. (2) Dynamite - BTS

3. (4) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

4. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande

5. (6) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

6. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (5) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

8. (9) How You Like That - Blackpink

9. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

10. (10) Blue & Grey - BTS

• For the week of Dec 8 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Life Goes On - BTS

2. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande

3. (2) Dynamite - BTS

4. (10) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

5. (4) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

6. (7) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

7. (8) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

8. (9) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish

9. (-) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

10. (-) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

• For the week ending Dec 3

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

2. (14) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

3. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande

4. (21) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

5. (15) Dakiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

6. (7) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

7. (6) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

8. (5) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

9. (31) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

10. (3) Dynamite - BTS

• For the week of Dec 12

HIT FM

1. (2) I Want Me - Della Ding and Cindy Yen

2. (-) Passing Through - JJ Lin

3. (-) Psychedelic - Wu Ching-feng

4. (18) Cheer Up As One - Jackson Yee

5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (-) Indulging - Rainie Yang

7. (8) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama

8. (-) Hysteria - Hebe Tien

9. (11) Yesterday No More - Greg Han

10. (-) Who I Am - Where Chou

• For the week ending Nov 29