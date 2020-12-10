Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Life Goes On - BTS
2. (2) Dynamite - BTS
3. (4) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
4. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande
5. (6) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
6. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (5) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
8. (9) How You Like That - Blackpink
9. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
10. (10) Blue & Grey - BTS
• For the week of Dec 8 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Life Goes On - BTS
2. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande
3. (2) Dynamite - BTS
4. (10) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
5. (4) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
6. (7) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
7. (8) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
8. (9) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish
9. (-) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
10. (-) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
• For the week ending Dec 3
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. (14) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
3. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande
4. (21) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
5. (15) Dakiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
6. (7) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
7. (6) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
8. (5) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
9. (31) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
10. (3) Dynamite - BTS
• For the week of Dec 12
HIT FM
1. (2) I Want Me - Della Ding and Cindy Yen
2. (-) Passing Through - JJ Lin
3. (-) Psychedelic - Wu Ching-feng
4. (18) Cheer Up As One - Jackson Yee
5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (-) Indulging - Rainie Yang
7. (8) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama
8. (-) Hysteria - Hebe Tien
9. (11) Yesterday No More - Greg Han
10. (-) Who I Am - Where Chou
• For the week ending Nov 29