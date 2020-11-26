Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Life Goes On - BTS
2. (3) Dynamite - BTS
3. (-) Fly To My Room - BTS
4. (-) Blue & Grey - BTS
5. (-) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
6. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande
7. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
8. (-) Telepathy - BTS
9. (-) Dis-ease - BTS
10. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
• For the week of Nov 25 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Positions - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
3. (3) Dynamite - BTS
4. (-) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish
5. (5) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
6. (4) I Can't Stop Me - Twice
7. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
8. (10) Heather - Conan Gray
9. (9) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
10. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
• For the week ending Nov 12
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. (94) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish
3. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande
4. (3) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
5. (4) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
6. (7) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper 7. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (6) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav
9. (8) Dakiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
10. (10) For The Night - Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
• For the week of Nov 28
HIT FM
1. (3) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang
2. (1) Drifter - JJ Lin
3. (-) Kaze Wa Fuiteiru (Chinese version) - AKB48 Team SH
4. (-) Beginning From Me - Tai Yi
5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (15) A Little Bit - Wu Ching-feng
7. (6) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama
8. (-) Without Reason - Marcus Lee
9. (12) Future In Your Eyes - Nickthereal
10. (4) Let Everything Happen - Janice Yan
• For the week ending Nov 15