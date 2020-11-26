Music Charts

  • Published
    36 min ago

 

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Life Goes On - BTS

2. (3) Dynamite - BTS

3. (-) Fly To My Room - BTS

4. (-) Blue & Grey - BTS

5. (-) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

6. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande

7. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

8. (-) Telepathy - BTS

9. (-) Dis-ease - BTS

10. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

• For the week of Nov 25 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Positions - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

3. (3) Dynamite - BTS

4. (-) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish

5. (5) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

6. (4) I Can't Stop Me - Twice

7. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

8. (10) Heather - Conan Gray

9. (9) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

10. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

• For the week ending Nov 12

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

2. (94) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish

3. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande

4. (3) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

5. (4) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

6. (7) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper 7. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (6) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav

9. (8) Dakiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

10. (10) For The Night - Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby

• For the week of Nov 28

HIT FM

1. (3) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang

2. (1) Drifter - JJ Lin

3. (-) Kaze Wa Fuiteiru (Chinese version) - AKB48 Team SH

4. (-) Beginning From Me - Tai Yi

5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (15) A Little Bit - Wu Ching-feng

7. (6) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama

8. (-) Without Reason - Marcus Lee

9. (12) Future In Your Eyes - Nickthereal

10. (4) Let Everything Happen - Janice Yan

• For the week ending Nov 15

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 26, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
