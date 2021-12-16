Music Charts

  • Published
    1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC 

1. (1) Easy On Me – Adele 

2. (2) Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber 

3. (3) Shivers – Ed Sheeran 

4. (9) Eleven – IVE 

5. (5) Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran 

6. (-) abcdefu – Gayle 

7. (4) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift 

8. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey 

9. (-) Save Your Tears (Remix) – The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

10. (6) Money – Lisa 

• For the week of Dec 15 in Singapore 

SPOTIFY 

1. (3) Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber 

2. (4) Ghost – Justin Bieber 

3. (2) Easy On Me – Adele 

4. (1) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift 

5. (8) abcdefu – Gayle 

6. (5) Shivers – Ed Sheeran 

7. (6) Heat Waves – Glass Animals 

8. (-) Eleven – IVE

9. (7) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) – Imagine Dragons and JID 

10. (10) Industry Baby – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow 

• For the week of Dec 13

BILLBOARD 

1. (1) Easy On Me – Adele 

2. (3) All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey 

3. (4) Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee 

4. (2) Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber 

5. (7) A Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives 

6. (5) Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms 

7. (-) I Hate U – SZA

8. (6) Industry Baby – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow 

9. (8) Heat Waves – Glass Animals 

10. (11) It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year – Andy Williams

• For the week of Dec 18

KKBOX

1. (2) Red Scarf – WeiBird

2. (1) We Will – JJ Lin

3. (-) Moon Landing – W0LF(S)

4. (3) Guest – Zhang Yuan

5. (5) Birds And Cicadas – Ren Ran

6. (4) You Don’t Belong To Me – Eric Chou

7. (80) Double Me – G.E.M.

8. (6) Fragile – Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen

9. (-) The Day Before – Stefanie Sun

10. (8) The Moon Represents My Heart – Ashin

•  For the week ending Dec 9 in Singapore

