Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Easy On Me – Adele

2. (2) Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Shivers – Ed Sheeran

4. (9) Eleven – IVE

5. (5) Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

6. (-) abcdefu – Gayle

7. (4) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

8. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

9. (-) Save Your Tears (Remix) – The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

10. (6) Money – Lisa

• For the week of Dec 15 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (3) Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (4) Ghost – Justin Bieber

3. (2) Easy On Me – Adele

4. (1) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

5. (8) abcdefu – Gayle

6. (5) Shivers – Ed Sheeran

7. (6) Heat Waves – Glass Animals

8. (-) Eleven – IVE

9. (7) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) – Imagine Dragons and JID

10. (10) Industry Baby – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

• For the week of Dec 13

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Easy On Me – Adele

2. (3) All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

3. (4) Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

4. (2) Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

5. (7) A Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives

6. (5) Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

7. (-) I Hate U – SZA

8. (6) Industry Baby – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

9. (8) Heat Waves – Glass Animals

10. (11) It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year – Andy Williams

• For the week of Dec 18

KKBOX

1. (2) Red Scarf – WeiBird

2. (1) We Will – JJ Lin

3. (-) Moon Landing – W0LF(S)

4. (3) Guest – Zhang Yuan

5. (5) Birds And Cicadas – Ren Ran

6. (4) You Don’t Belong To Me – Eric Chou

7. (80) Double Me – G.E.M.

8. (6) Fragile – Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen

9. (-) The Day Before – Stefanie Sun

10. (8) The Moon Represents My Heart – Ashin

• For the week ending Dec 9 in Singapore