Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Easy On Me – Adele
2. (2) Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Shivers – Ed Sheeran
4. (9) Eleven – IVE
5. (5) Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
6. (-) abcdefu – Gayle
7. (4) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
8. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
9. (-) Save Your Tears (Remix) – The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. (6) Money – Lisa
• For the week of Dec 15 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (3) Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (4) Ghost – Justin Bieber
3. (2) Easy On Me – Adele
4. (1) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
5. (8) abcdefu – Gayle
6. (5) Shivers – Ed Sheeran
7. (6) Heat Waves – Glass Animals
8. (-) Eleven – IVE
9. (7) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) – Imagine Dragons and JID
10. (10) Industry Baby – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
• For the week of Dec 13
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Easy On Me – Adele
2. (3) All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
3. (4) Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee
4. (2) Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. (7) A Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives
6. (5) Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
7. (-) I Hate U – SZA
8. (6) Industry Baby – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
9. (8) Heat Waves – Glass Animals
10. (11) It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year – Andy Williams
• For the week of Dec 18
KKBOX
1. (2) Red Scarf – WeiBird
2. (1) We Will – JJ Lin
3. (-) Moon Landing – W0LF(S)
4. (3) Guest – Zhang Yuan
5. (5) Birds And Cicadas – Ren Ran
6. (4) You Don’t Belong To Me – Eric Chou
7. (80) Double Me – G.E.M.
8. (6) Fragile – Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen
9. (-) The Day Before – Stefanie Sun
10. (8) The Moon Represents My Heart – Ashin
• For the week ending Dec 9 in Singapore